How to get your bicycle serviced for free in Vienna

If you are a cyclist, you know how important it is to have your bike serviced periodically to keep riding safely. In Vienna, you can check your bicycles for free at several points near the city’s outdoor pools in July and August.

“We invite the Viennese to have their bicycles checked,” said Martim Blum, director of the Mobility Agency Vienna.

“Get the bike serviced, enjoy your time in the Viennese outdoor pools, and enjoy the summer. This is why we have the Mit dem Rad ins Bad (with the bike to the pool) action”.

What are the checks, and how do they work?

“The gearshift and brakes are checked and adjusted if necessary. The most important screws are tightened. This increases safety and cycling love because a well-maintained bike is even more fun,” says Blum.

The mobile service station stops 19 times on several days just in front of Vienna’s bathing areas. The “first-come, first-served” principle applies to the bike checks, and only one bicycle is serviced per person.

The check focuses on the bicycle’s essential components—wheels, brakes, and gearshift. If necessary, these will be re-adjusted. It is recommended that you visit a bicycle workshop or shop for major repairs.

When and where can I get my bike checked?

No registration is required for the free bike check. As demand is usually high, arriving as early as possible is advisable. There will be no bike check in case of rain or bad weather. All dates and locations are listed here.