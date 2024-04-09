The four best cycling routes in Austria

Advertisement

Spring is here, and it is a great time for exploring Austria's nature on a bike.

Cycling in Austria is a popular activity and for many, a great way to spend a holiday. You engage in sports, travel, and can experience both nature and culture while meeting new people.

Here are four of the most beautiful and interesting cycling routes in Austria that you should definitely try out.

Salzkammergut Lake District route

The region of Salzkammergut in Upper Austria offers some of the country's most scenic landscapes. The region is famous for its many mountains and lakes with crystal-clear water, making it a perfect choice for a sporty nature adventure.

The Lake District cycling route passes through 14 lakes in the area, with highlights such as the beautiful Lake Wolfgangsee and the cute and famous town of Hallstatt. It is ideal for stopping wherever you like to swim, have a meal, or just enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

The entire route is 309 kilometres and forms a loop, starting and finishing in Salzburg. If you do not want to bike that long, you can also choose to go just a few kilometres and experience some of the lakes.

The route is well-prepared for cyclists, offering many biking paths and side roads with little traffic. For short distances where you need to use highways, railway or bus lines provide an alternative.

You can explore some of the Lake District routes here.

Vorarlberger trail and Lake Bodensee

This popular trail takes you through the beautiful shores of Lake Bodensee (Lake Constance) in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

During the route, you will enjoy great nature and pass by pretty towns, beaches, and castles. You can always go swimming, take a boat ride, enjoy some food, or maybe even do a small hike on the hills or mountains in the area.

The route starts in the medieval Alpine town of Bludenz in Vorarlberg and ends in Bregenz, located on the shores of Lake Bodensee. Bregenz is famous for its cultural performances, and mainly the Bregenz Festival in the summer, with a stage floating on the lake.

The entire cycling route is 321 kilometres and mostly flat with bike paths or roads with very little traffic.

Check out the route here.

Tauernradweg along the Salzach River

This route goes from Austria to Germany, leading you through beautiful nature, historical villages, and highlights such as Europe's largest waterfalls, the town of Zell am See, and castles.

The bike path follows the Salzach River to Zell am See, where you have two options for reaching Salzburg. You can either continue along the Salzach River to visit the ice caves in Werfen or the salt mines near Salzburg, or take the other route along the Saalach River, passing through cute villages like Maria Alm and Lofer before taking a shortcut through Bavaria to Salzburg, where you continue on a single path.

The entire route is 326 kilometres, starting in the small town of Krimml in the region of Salzburg and finishing in Passau in Germany. The path has some minor climbs and offers many bike paths and smaller roads with local traffic.

You can follow the route on a map here.

The Danube bike trail

This route takes you through some of Austria's most famous cultural sights. It starts in Passau in Germany and follows the Danube River, passing historical landmarks and beautiful nature.

The path guides you past towns dating back to Roman times, monasteries, churches, and the famous wine region of Wachau, with its many hills and historical towns like Dürnstein.

This is a great route if you want to explore nature, cities, small towns, and cultural sites. Visiting Dürnstein is a must; there, you can try the wine from the region and hike up to the ruins overlooking the city and the river.

The route is 317 kilometres, starting in Passau and ending in Hainburg an der Donau, near Vienna. It is 90% traffic-free and mostly flat or slightly downhill.

Take a closer look at the route here.

You can check out more bike paths in Austria HERE.