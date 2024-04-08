Advertisement

Around 16 percent of the population in Austria suffer from allergies, according to a survey by the research institute IMAS. Pollen allergies are the most common type of allergy that people living in Austria suffer from, making it one of the most common illnesses in the country.

They are also the main causes of complaints and struggles for many during the spring and summer seasons.

The most common symptoms include an itchy nose, watery eyes, sneezing, or in severe cases, even breathing difficulties.

Where in Austria are pollen levels the highest?

In Austria, some areas are known for experiencing higher pollen levels, such as the eastern regions of the country, including Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland. These regions have many agricultural areas and large urban green spaces, which are home to a wide range of plants and vegetation.

Lowland areas with fertile soils, such as the Danube Valley and the flatlands of eastern Austria, support diverse plant life and can, therefore, be especially challenging places for allergy sufferers to visit.

It is also a good idea to avoid alpine valleys and meadows in the western parts of the country, where certain types of grasses and wildflowers can produce larger amounts of pollen.

You can check the pollen conditions in different regions of the country here.

Pollen allergies are very common in Austria. (Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP)

Why do pollen allergies increase during spring and summer?

Pollen allergies tend to worsen during the spring and summer months due to various factors. The warmer and longer days during spring and summer create an ideal situation for plants to grow, bloom and and produce more pollen.

The warmer seasons also mark the peak of plant pollination when trees, weeds and grasses release large amounts of pollen into the air as part of their reproductive cycle. This pollen can easily spread long distances with the wind, creating a difficult situation for those who are allergic.

Due to climate change, the situation has gotten worse during the last couple of years. We experience higher temperatures all over the globe which increases the amount of pollen (and makes pollen season longer) in the air, and in turn is leading to a rise in pollen-related allergies such as hay fever.

What can you do if you suffer from hay fever?

If you suffer from hay fever, you can treat the symptoms with oral or topical antihistamines, easily found at pharmacies. They are effective in improving symptoms such as itching and sneezing. Nasal decongestants are also effective and can prevent the start of symptoms.

Another effective method is to limit your exposure to pollen, even if this can be hard during warm and sunny days.

Here are some things that you can try to take into consideration:

- Avoid spending a lot of time outside on days when the pollen count is high.

- Try to not be outside between 5 am and 10 am and 7 pm to 10 pm when pollen levels are at their highest.

- Keep your windows closed at home and while driving in a car.

- Do not dry your clothes outside when the pollen counts are high, as grains can stick to your clothing.

- Take a shower when coming in after being outside.

