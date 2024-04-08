Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Former Austrian intelligence agent suspected of illegally accessing data on anti-fascists

The former BVT (Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Terrorism) agent Egisto Ott is suspected of illegally accessing data on anti-fascists, Der Standard reported. The investigation reveals that Ott, together with his former superior Martin Weiß, obtained information on left-wing activists without authorisation.

It is suspected that Ott's actions were part of a plan organised by Jan Marsalek, a former Wirecard board member suspected of spying for Russian intelligence services. Ott provided information on various individuals, including journalist Christo Grozev, to Marsalek and other interested parties. He also accessed data on anti-fascist activists.

Ott's actions raise questions about his connections and the extent of his collaboration with Russian clients and Austrian political circles. The investigation continues, with Ott facing allegations of spying on hundreds of individuals.

Austrian town breaks early heat record, hits 30C

A town in southern Austria Sunday became the country's first to hit a temperature of 30C this early in the year, the national weather service said.

The announcement by Austria's federal Institute for Geology, Geophysics, Meteorology and Climatology came as countries around the world have seen ever more extreme weather, which experts attribute to global warming.

A measuring station in the town of Bruck an der Mur in Austria's south-eastern province of Styria registered precisely 30.0C, marking the Alpine nation's earliest-ever recorded "heat day", the institute said in a statement.

One in four voters expresses a desire for a government without political parties

A new survey reflects a widespread mistrust of the party system in Austria, reported Der Standard. The electorate appears polarised, with conflicting desires for stability and reform.

While many voters prioritise a stable government that lasts five years and quick reforms, these desires vary among party supporters. Notably, voters of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) are less enthusiastic about reforms or stable governance, despite expressing dissatisfaction with the current government.

Furthermore, the desire for parliamentary participation of small parties such as the Beer Party and the Communist Party of Austria KPÖ), is strong. 20 percent would like to see the Beer Party in the National Council, and 13 percent even consider it suitable for government participation.

Overall, there is a broad mistrust of the party system across various political affiliations, with a quarter of eligible voters considering a government without parties.

Continued high demand for family reunification

Family reunification is causing challenges, with over 1,200 entry permits issued in January, according to the Ministry of the Interior. Most applications came from family members in Syria, reported Der Standard.

The majority of applicants were children and young people, with a notable increase in applications towards the end of the previous year. The process for family reunification involves specific criteria stated in the Asylum Act, with applicants needing to meet certain requirements, such as proof of adequate accommodation, health insurance, and income. Despite these criteria, interest in family reunification remains high, with a total of 1,206 entry permits issued in January alone.

