Austria sets heat record with 30C recorded in early April

The announcement by Austria's federal Institute for Geology, Geophysics, Meteorology and Climatology came as countries around the world have seen ever more extreme weather, which experts attribute to global warming.

A measuring station in the town of Bruck an der Mur in Austria's southeastern province of Styria registered precisely 30.0C, marking the Alpine nation's earliest ever recorded "heat day", the institute said in a statement.

The national weather service defines a "heat day" as mercury levels touching at least 30C. Sunday's record surpassed by ten days the previous one set on 17 April 1934 in Salzburg.

Temperatures in other European countries have also been unseasonably warm since the start of April, with Crete in Greece reaching 31C earlier this week.

Experts warn that global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions makes extreme weather more likely.