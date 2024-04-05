Summer weather: Austria to see temperatures rising in the coming days

Advertisement

Over the next few days, Austrian weather will be unusually warm for this time of year. We will experience temperatures similar to those in summer.

Temperatures just below 30C

During the upcoming four days, temperatures will rise to just below the 30C mark.

The weekend starts with a milder Friday, with sunny weather, some clouds, and temperatures ranging from 18C to 24C during the daytime.

On Saturday, there will be some clouds in the eastern parts of Austria in the morning, but mostly sunny elsewhere. It will be slightly windy, and temperatures will range from 4C to 14C in the morning, reaching highs of 21C to 28C during the day. The highest temperatures will be experienced in the western parts of the country.

Sunday will bring even more sunshine to most parts of Austria. The day will start with some clouds near the Danube and in certain other regions, but these will quickly dissolve. The day will offer mild winds and morning temperatures of around 3C to 11C degrees. Daytime temperatures will range from 23C to almost 30C.

Warm weather until Tuesday next week

According to the forecast by Geosphere Austria, Monday and Tuesday will also be sunny and warm, with similar temperatures reaching up to 30C.

The wind is expected to be mild to moderate on both days. However, on Tuesday evening, temperatures will drop, and stronger winds will come in from the southeast to south.