Austria's Nehammer gifts France's Macron boxing gloves

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 5 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 5 Apr 2024 10:20 CET
France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer as he welcomes him ahead of a working lunch at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on April 4, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Thursday gave French President Emmanuel Macron a pair of red boxing gloves during a visit to Paris, saying their mutual passion for the sport connected them.

Macron, 46, was pictured in March pounding a punching bag, forearms bulging, in images posted to the Instagram account of his official photographer.

Nehammer, 51, handed Macron the gloves during a one-on-one meeting, his spokeswoman said.

 

Photos showed the two inspecting the gloves and Macron trying on one of them.

"In a light moment after their meeting, they spoke about boxing and their training sessions," the spokeswoman told AFP, joking the two men did not trade blows.

"It always connects when one has the same hobbies," Nehammer told journalists travelling with him.

