Where you'll be able to watch Euro 2024 in Vienna

Vienna venues are getting ready for football season, with plenty of places to watch the Euros - especially games where the Team Austria is playing.

Rathausplatz

The Fan Arena right at Vienna City Hall will show at least six games on its huge TV, so fans can gather and cheer together in the city centre.

The games include all three group stage games where Austria is playing - first against France on June 17th, against Poland on the 21st, and facing the Netherlands on the 25th.

Vienna City Hall will screen at least six games, including all those featuring Team Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

The Fan Arena at Rathausplatz will also show both semi-finals and the final - even if Austria isn't playing.

If Austria does make it out of the group stage, Rathausplatz with also show any game where Austria is playing. That means the Fan Arena will show between six and eight games.

Beach viewings - Strandbar Herrmann and Saletti

If a beach bar is more your vibe in the hot summer weather, you can try these places.

Up to 2,000 football fans will gather to watch around two big screens, either on beach chairs or cushions at Herrmann on the Donau canal.

Get there early though, as reservations aren't possible there. You can try reserving at Saletti though, which comes with a beach complete with palms.

Augarten

You can also go to a public viewing in Vienna's 52-hectare public garden.

Head on down to the Schwankwirtschaft pub there for a match - but only with a reservation.

Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus (WUK)

The WUK - one of the largest cultural centres in Europe - will also be hosting public viewings.

Entry is free and tables are available with nearby concessions.

Others

There's plenty of alternative places hosting public viewings as well, including Lokal der Garten, Fünfhaus, and Rochusmarkt - to name only a few others.