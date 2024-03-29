Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Constitutional Court confirms provisions on basic energy supply

The Constitutional Court (VfGH) has upheld the provisions of federal law regarding the basic supply of electricity and natural gas following a review broadcaster ORF reported. The court deemed the regulation in the Lower Austrian Electricity Act incompatible with the principles of basic supply and has consequently been repealed "with immediate effect".

The review process, initiated in the fall, was prompted by applications and complaints from energy supply companies and the Vienna District Court for Commercial Matters, according to the Constitutional Court.

The universal service obligation mandates energy companies to provide households and businesses with energy to ensure universal access to electricity and gas in Austria. However, the Court highlighted multiple interpretations of the rules, particularly regarding the tariffs for guaranteed supply.

Consumers have the right to invoke universal service against their suppliers, such as in cases of arrears or threatened disconnections. The price for this service must not exceed the tariff usual for a significant portion of the respective company's customers.

The Supreme Court identified a violation of universal service principles at the state level in Lower Austria, specifically in the Lower Austrian Electricity Act (NÖ ElWG) 2005, which it deemed an "unconstitutional provision" to be repealed immediately.

Some consumers had requested their electricity supply company to provide electricity at the basic supply tariff. However, the company refused, citing existing electricity supply contracts or contract offers.

Tyrol addresses impeding veterinarian shortage

To address the looming shortage of veterinarians in Tyrol, the state is implementing several measures, broadcaster ORF has reported.

With a significant wave of retirements expected over the next decade, proactive steps are being taken to mitigate the impact. These efforts include offering training opportunities within Tyrol and providing interested individuals insights into studying and working in the field through a week-long program in Rotholz.

Tyrol has nearly 150 freelance or self-employed veterinarians, with almost 60 employed in various capacities. The region hosts 129 veterinary practices, 64 focusing on farm animals. However, with approximately 40 percent of veterinarians aged between 56 and 65 and set to retire within the next ten years, there is a pressing need to bolster the veterinary workforce, particularly in the livestock sector.

To address this challenge, a significant decision was made in 2022 to secure veterinary care in Tyrol. An agreement was reached with the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna to facilitate training opportunities. Each year, 20 students have the chance to complete the specialisation module "The Ruminant in the Alpine Region" in Tyrol in collaboration with four local veterinary practices.

257 women signed up for voluntary basic military service

Since the implementation of voluntary basic military service for women a year ago, the proportion of female soldiers in the Austrian Armed Forces has risen from 4.3 to five percent, according to reports from the Austrian Armed Forces.

A total of 257 women have registered for voluntary basic military service, out of which 143 have been called up, and 137 have already completed their draft. This initiative, akin to basic military service for men, allows women to undergo six months of military training without further obligation.

Previously, women could only pursue a cadre career as officers or non-commissioned officers through an aptitude test. With the introduction of voluntary basic military service in April 2023, women now have the opportunity to explore a career in the military before committing further. After completing the six-month training, both women and men can pursue a career in the militia. Presently, 100 of the enlisted women are actively serving. The total number of female soldiers in the reserve has increased from 645 to 755 compared to the previous year.

Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) expressed satisfaction with the progress, stating that one of the department's objectives was to increase the representation of women, particularly in the military.

She further highlighted the intention to raise the proportion of female soldiers and outlined initiatives to make the profession more attractive to women. These include implementing a mentoring program for female soldiers, organising an annual Women's Day to promote the profession, and integrating more women into the Ministry of Defense, where the current representation stands at 14 percent, encompassing both female soldiers and civilian staff.

Trade union expects more extended wage dispute at AUA

The strike initiated by ground staff at Austrian Airlines (AUA) on Thursday signals the start of a potentially protracted conflict, as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

AUA Managing Director Annette Mann disappointed union expectations by requesting a review of the employee side's demands on Thursday without scheduling any new negotiation rounds. The strike is set to continue until midday on Friday, with a staff meeting planned for the following week.

In a statement issued on Thursday, AUA CEO Mann extended apologies to affected passengers and pledged to minimise the strike's impact. She also acknowledged the role of Austrian taxpayers in supporting the company's survival and preserving thousands of jobs.

Directly addressing the union and works council, Mann emphasised AUA's resilience and refusal to succumb to what she termed as "unrealistic demands" that could jeopardise the airline's progress over recent years. However, no questions from the media were permitted following her statement.

The union expressed disappointment, expecting an offer for talks. Vida boss Roman Hebenstreit lamented that despite extending gestures for negotiation alternatives, AUA had rebuffed them and resorted to threats. The union is now gearing up for an extended dispute.

Currently, no date for further negotiations has been set. The Works Council Board has slated a works meeting for next Thursday, April 4th, to update the workforce on negotiation progress. Austrian Airlines, a subsidiary of the German Lufthansa Group since 2008, is facing demands from the union to align the AUA workforce's wages with those of the Lufthansa Group. Hebenstreit highlighted a significant wage disparity of 40 percent between AUA employees and their counterparts at Lufthansa.

