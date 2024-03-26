How to register your dog for free in Vienna

Advertisement

Owning a pet in Vienna comes with many responsibilities, especially if you have a dog. These include paying a yearly tax (€72) and following basic rules such as cleaning up after the animal and keeping dogs leashed unless they are in a leash-free zone.

One of the first steps to owning a dog is chipping it (usually carried out by the breeder or shelter where you got your pet from) and then registering it in the pet database. The registration links the dog's random chip number to your personal information, ensuring you get him or her back if your pet is ever found wandering the streets.

Registration is mandatory and usually done in vet's offices for a fee of around €20. However, many dogs are not registered in Austria.

READ ALSO: What are Austria's rules for owning pets?

Every year, 500 stray dogs are found and temporarily brought to the animal shelter, where their microchips are read. The information is then compared with the pet database.

"It is noticeable that runaway dogs are often already chipped but not registered in the pet database, even though the Animal Welfare Act requires this," Ruth Jily, Head of the Veterinary Office, told broadcaster ORF. Because of that, around 60 percent of the dogs cannot be returned to their owners.

What about cats?

Not all cats need to be registered, only those considered "breeding cats". However, it's important to note that unneutered outdoor cats are considered breeding cats and must be chipped and registered.

You can also chip and register your house cat. This will help you find them and safely return them to you in case they go outdoors and become lost.

Advertisement

Free registration of dogs

To encourage dog owners, the city of Vienna has started a new campaign that will run until the end of October 2024. Pet owners can register their dogs for free.

From the end of March to October 2024, Stadtservice Wien and TierQuarTier Wien will be offering free registration of your dogs in the pet database. Stadtservice Wien provides this service in all districts. You can check the locations and dates HERE.

Your dog must already be chipped to register, as dogs cannot be chipped on-site.

People with a valid ID Austria (successor to the Handysignatur) can register their chipped dog online with Stadtservice Wien's support. Registration is also possible with the basic function of the ID Austria.

READ ALSO: How to move to Austria with your pets

All others can fill out a registration form on-site.

You will need a photo ID (e.g. driving license or passport) and proof of the dog's chip number (e.g. vaccination certificate). The dog itself can stay at home. If you bring your dog with you, it must wear a muzzle, be on a lead and wait outside the Stadtservice Wien mobile office.