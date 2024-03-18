How Austria plans to boost English bilingual teaching in schools

Advertisement

The idea to increase the number of lessons taught in English in Austrian schools was established by law in 2022.

Austria's Education Minister Martin Polaschek has now submitted a draft law, which includes additional details to the plans, Der Standard reported.

It also includes information on how the existing English language instruction programs, currently taking place in a few schools, should be implemented across the regular school system.

Starting from the school year 2024/25 primary schools will also offer more bilingual education.

REVEALED: Just how well do Austrian's speak English?

Additionally, secondary schools and general secondary education schools will also be able to offer more bilingual classes.

Ensuring proficiency in both English and German

The aim is to ensure that students are educated in both German and English to a level that enables them to achieve proficiency similar to that of a native speaker in their initially weaker language.

Advertisement

The objective is to establish at least one secondary school in each one of Austria's 31 educational regions where English serves as the primary language of instruction in certain classes.

In a recent global ranking Austria was placed third for English proficiency, although the level of English ability varied across the country.

Which regions of Austria speak the best English?

Despite its high population of foreigners, the best English speakers in Austria are not – in fact – found in Vienna. That said, the Viennese are no slouch, scoring an impressive 640 as a region – enough to put them well into the C1 category of English proficiency.

Indeed when it comes to cities around the world Vienna was ranked in 2nd for English proficiency, only behind Amsterdam.

However, the best English speakers in Austria are found in Styria – and particularly in Graz, which scores an impressive 668 points.