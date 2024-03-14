Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austria expels two Russian diplomats: ministry (AFP)

Austria is expelling two Russian diplomats, its foreign ministry said Wednesday, amid ongoing tensions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has drawn heavy sanctions from Western governments. The diplomats have acted "in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status," the ministry said without providing further details, adding they had until March 19 to leave the country.

The Russian embassy in Vienna said it was "outraged" by Austria's "purely political" decision, adding it had not been "presented with even the slightest bit of evidence". "A decisive response by Moscow cannot be in any doubt," it said on Telegram, blaming Vienna over "the further degradation of bilateral relations".

Before Moscow invaded Ukraine, diplomatic expulsions had been rare in the neutral EU member, which had enjoyed close relations with Russia. Austria had already expelled four Russian diplomats in February 2023, including two accredited with the United Nations in Vienna. Russia retaliated by expelling four Austrian diplomats.

Vienna's Jewish Community demands faster legal action against anti-Semitism

On Wednesday, March 13th, the Jewish Community in Vienna presented a report on anti-Semitic incidents from the year 2023, Der Standard reported. The report confirmed that 1,147 incidents were logged during 2023, with a significant increase noted from October onwards. These incidents of anti-Semitism include verbal abuse, physical attacks, and property damage.

Additionally, the report identifies the ideological motivations behind the incidents, with right-wing extremism being the primary motivation, followed by Islamism and other non-identifiable ideological affiliations. Left-wing extremism and anti-Israel sentiment were also explained as contributing factors.

The president of the Jewish Community expressed concern over the slow judicial process in addressing these incidents and emphasised the need for faster processes.

Emergency care doctors suggest how to improve patient care in Austria

Emergency departments in Austria are facing challenges, reported ORF. They are often crowded, leading to long waits and patient dissatisfaction. Emergency physicians are now discussing the issues and suggesting ways to improve patient care.

One suggestion is to provide specialised training for doctors at the emergency departments, aiming to standardise care, improve processes, and ensure better supervision for young doctors.

Another idea is to ease the burden on emergency departments by increasing the number of family doctors, which could ensure that patients with the most urgent medical needs receive help promptly. A third suggestion is to provide "Therapy Packages" for patients discharged from emergency departments, ensuring they have follow-up appointments arranged quickly.

EU Parliament seeks cap on controversial Ukraine grain imports (AFP)

EU Parliament lawmakers voted Wednesday to seek limits on duty-free imports of Ukrainian grain, which were allowed in the wake of Russia's invasion but which have drawn fierce criticism from farmers in the bloc.

The move comes as the European Commission prepares to renew from June the duty-free status for Ukrainian products, while also proposing various safeguard measures which could be triggered in the case of "extreme necessity", such as limiting poultry, egg and sugar imports to average import levels from 2022-2023.

But a majority of MEPs voted to extend the limits, referred to as an "emergency brake", to grains as well amid claims by agriculture lobbies that the imports are unfairly driving down prices in the bloc.

Poland in particular has protested the duty-free imports after several protests by angry farmers, which have also been seen in other EU countries.