Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

SPÖ leaders oppose coalition with FPÖ and ÖVP

During the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ)s meeting on March 12th, the city's major Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler expressed worries about the chance of a coalition between the Freedom Party (FPÖ) and the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) at the national level, reported der Standard.

Babler criticised the current government, comprised of the ÖVP and the Green Party, for its ineffective handling of issues such as high prices and climate change. He warned against the FPÖ gaining power, suggesting it could lead to stricter rule.

Both Ludwig and Babler made it clear they do not want to work with the FPÖ, citing differing beliefs.

EU must adapt to warming continent: officials (AFP)

EU countries need to step up preparedness for global warming after 2023 burned its way into history books as the hottest year on record, European Commission officials said Tuesday.

"Europe is the fastest warming continent since the 1980s -- the warming here was about twice the global rate," commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said.

He cited a first European climate risk assessment published Monday that said EU GDP could be reduced by around seven percent by the end of the century because of climate consequences.

Speaking at a news conference in Strasbourg, where the European Parliament was holding a plenary session, Sefcovic and EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra presented a document giving recommendations to EU member countries for action to take.

They included better cooperation; boosting data sharing for monitoring and to give businesses and policymakers better information to respond; using EU mechanisms for improved planning for civil protection and for critical infrastructure; and making budgeting for climate emergencies a mainstay.

Food delivery workers protests

On Tuesday the March 12th, food delivery workers from delivery companies such as Lieferando and Foodora protested in Linz, Vienna, and Salzburg, reported ORF. They are unhappy with the slow progress of negotiations for their work agreements and claim that employers do not want to cover annual inflation in their salaries.

The union argues that the workers, who often work in challenging weather conditions and contribute to eco-friendly delivery, deserve better pay and benefits. They demand fair wages that allow them to support themselves and their families.

More people seek help for burnouts

More than 40 percent of adults in Austria show the initial signs of burnout.

While the number of diagnosed cases is significantly lower, the Österreichische Gesundheitskasse (ÖGK) has observed an increase in people seeking psychotherapy, reported ORF.

Thom Kinberger, chairman of the health insurance company ÖGK in Salzburg, says that he avoids providing the exact numbers of burnout cases in Salzburg but mentions that the insurance company has expanded psychotherapy services and is witnessing a notable increase in interest or the services.

Sweeping EU rules on AI to pass final hurdle

EU lawmakers are poised to approve on Wednesday wide-ranging rules to govern artificial intelligence, including powerful systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT, marking the final major hurdle before formal adoption.

Senior European Union officials say the rules, first proposed in 2021, will protect citizens from the possible risks while also fostering innovation on the continent.

Brussels has sprinted to pass the new law since OpenAI's Microsoft-backed ChatGPT arrived on the scene in late 2022, unleashing a new global AI race.

There was a burst of excitement for generative AI as ChatGPT could spew out eloquent text within seconds, including poems and essays, as well as pass medical exams.

Further examples of generative AI models include DALL-E and Midjourney, which produce images, while other models produce sounds from a simple input in everyday language.

"The EU delivered. No ifs, no buts, no later," said Dragos Tudorache, the lawmaker who pushed the text through parliament with another MEP, Brando Benifei.