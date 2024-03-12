Vienna commuters to face summer travel headache with U-Bahn line closure

Advertisement

Wiener Linien is modernising its public transport system, and this summer, the green line U4 will be partially closed due to the works on the line.

In July and August, the line has to be divided and will be partially blocked between the stations Schwedenplatz and Schottenring, where the tunnel will be renovated.

It is not yet clear how many weeks the closure will go on for, but the renovations are expected to take several weeks during the two summer months.

The U4 is one of the main lines in Vienna's subway network and opened to the public in 1976.

It was part of Vienna's new underground system which was created in the 70s to ease the pressure on traffic clogged roads and provide efficient transport for the growing city.

It currently has 20 stations and a total length of 16.5 km and offers a comfortable way to travel from Heligenstadt station in the 19th district to Hütteldorf station in the 14th district.

Today, Vienna's subway network is an important part of the city’s public transportation system and considered to be one of the most efficient subway systems in the world. During busy hours, the trains depart with an interval of around four minutes.