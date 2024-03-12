Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Vienna court revokes conditional release from prison for Fritzl

A Vienna court said Monday it has overturned a decision to transfer incest rapist Josef Fritzl from a special psychiatric

unit to a regular jail, ordering the case back to the lower court.

Fritzl, 88, repeatedly raped his daughter he locked in a cellar for over 24 years, fathering seven children with her.

In 2009, Fritzl was jailed for life for the murder by neglect of a new-born baby he fathered with his daughter Elisabeth while holding her in the specially-built basement of his house.

He was also found guilty of incest, sequestration, grievous assault and 3,000 instances of rape.

In late January, the Krems regional court approved Fritzl's application to be moved to a regular jail -- the first step to eventually seeking a release -- but prosecutors appealed against the decision.

"Contrary to the (assessment by the) court of first instance, the Vienna Higher Provincial Court came to the conclusion that the facts necessary for such a conditional release had not yet fully been clarified," the Vienna court said in a statement.

READ MORE: Could Austria’s notorious incest rapist Josef Fritzl one day be released?

Neutrality to gymnastics: What issues are Austrians voting on this week?

Austrian citizens will have until March 18th to sign petitions about neutrality, taxes, and gymnastics in schools.

Driver's car confiscated after reaching 247 km/h on Austrian highway

Advertisement

A 21-year-old driver from the Mistelbach district in Lower Austria faced a significant penalty after being caught driving at a staggering 247 km/h on the Danube highway (A22) near Langenzersdorf, daily Der Standard reported.

The highway speed limit is 130 km/h. In the first case in Lower Austria, the driver had his car provisionally confiscated, and his driving license was revoked.

Highway police officers pursued the speeding driver and stopped him at the Korneuburg rest stop. The driver will be reported to the district authority for his reckless driving behaviour. Since March 1st, a new amendment to the Road Traffic Act has allowed for the immediate confiscation and subsequent auctioning of vehicles involved in blatant speeding offences. Similar measures have already been implemented in other federal states.

In a separate incident in Vienna, another driver faces severe consequences after being caught driving at 117 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Laaerbergstraße in Vienna-Favoriten. The driver is now undergoing driving license revocation proceedings, and authorities are considering confiscating his vehicle. The incident underscores the strict enforcement of speeding regulations and the significant penalties for those disregarding traffic laws.

READ ALSO: Austria to seize cars from illegal road racers

Tyrol sends 100 mountain sheep to Ukraine

Representatives of Tyrol and the Transcarpathian region in war-torn Ukraine signed a framework agreement for reconstruction on Monday.

Advertisement

The agreement's content is a "deepening cooperation in the areas of health, science and education, economy and agriculture, among others," as the province of Tyrol announced in a press release.

In March, 100 Tyrolean mountain sheep will be transported to Transcarpathia. The animals will be available to sheep farms in Ukraine to develop professional lamb production.

Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) emphasised the importance of cooperation: "The war in Ukraine and the many fates associated with it get under your skin. That is why we are supporting peaceful reconstruction in Ukraine and helping those who are suffering the most from the armed conflict, namely the children."

READ ALSO: Austrians warned as country remains dependent on Russia for gas supplies

Opposition to Ramadan decorations in Vienna's Favoriten district

Advertisement

The SÖZ party, known for its pro-migration stances, is advocating for Ramadan decorations to be installed on the streets during the holy month in Vienna's Favoriten district. However, the proposal faces strong opposition from the Viennese ÖVP and FPÖ.

The SÖZ party argues that Ramadan decorations would celebrate the city's diversity and promote tolerance and cohesion. According to Hakan Gördü, club chairman in Favoriten, it's crucial for everyone, regardless of their background, to feel welcome in Vienna.

They see the initiative as a way to appreciate the Muslim community and raise awareness of different cultures and religions. This inclusivity extends to recognising and celebrating religious holidays of other faith communities, such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, or Vesak.

However, both the Vienna ÖVP and FPÖ vehemently oppose the idea. ÖVP leader Karl Mahrer stated that integrating into Austrian society means adapting, and the demand for Ramadan decorations highlights an existing problem of parallel societies and political Islam. Nico Marchetti, district party chairman of the Vienna People's Party Favoriten, sees it as a symbol of self-abandonment that sends the wrong signal.

The FPÖ, which had previously motioned against Ramadan decorations, echoes the sentiment. Christian Schuch, FPÖ club chairman in Favoriten, emphasised that there was a clear majority in the district council against the proposal, reinforcing their stance against the initiative.

READ ALSO: Austria’s far-right leader defends plans for ‘re-migration’ and revoking citizenship

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.