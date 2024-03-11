Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Lack of space in Viennese schools

Vienna's schools do not have enough space for all their students so the city plans to invest €14 million to solve the issue, reported Der Standard.

The city of Vienna have decided to construct 45 temporary classrooms made of containers while they plan to build 103 new permanent ones. These temporary classrooms will be used at five different schools starting from the next school year. Each set of container classrooms will have up to nine rooms, including toilets, cloakrooms, and a staff room.

The 103 new permanent classrooms are planned to be ready forthcoming academic year.

Salzburg chose left-leaning leaders

In the local election in Salzburg on Sunday 10th of March, the city chose mostly left-leaning leaders, reported Der Standard. The Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) won, followed by the Communist Party (KPÖ), with the People's Party (ÖVP) coming in third place. The SPÖ maintained its position as the largest party, while the KPÖ significantly increased its share of the vote compared to previous elections.

This year saw a higher percentage of voters than in earlier years, which is considered to be due to efforts made by the city to increase engagement.

Carinthian ski resorts face major challenges

The ski resorts in the region of Carinthia are facing a lot of challenges, reported ORF. On Tuesday, the Dreiländereck ski resort filed for bankruptcy, and the Heiligenblut ski area has also faced financial problems. The issues are coming from a combination of financial limitations and the effects of climate change.

The ski resorts are asking the government for more help. In February, the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) asked the government to reconsider how they can support ski resorts in Carinthia.

