11 lesser known things you can do at an Austrian post office
Most people go to the post office to pick up orders, buy stamps or send letters, but there are actually other useful services offered that you might not know about.
The postal service in Austria is called "Österreichische Post AG”, and it offers a lot of different services beyond the classical letter sending, stamp buying and package sending and receiving. It can be a useful place to go when you need help also with other things, such as applying for a passport or when you want to exchange your soda maker cylinder.
Here we list 12 of the things that you can do when you visit a post office.
Receive and send money orders
Most post branches offer money order services, especially the larger ones. Here, you can send and receive secure payments to and from other people or businesses.
Go shopping
In Austria, most post offices sell a variety of items, and even if you mainly find boxes, envelopes, tape, and other packing supplies on the shelves, you can also lay your hand on office materials, chewing gums, wall frames and more.
Pay bills
Some post offices allow you to pay your bills in person, which is perfect if you do not like e-banking services or mobile apps. You can pay your bills at the counter, and it is not uncommon to see people, mainly elderly people, pay their bills in cash.
READ ALSO: Why is cash so important to Austrians?
Access banking services
Some post offices allow basic banking transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, and account inquiries. Larger ones often have self-service zones where you can find an ATM and withdraw money.
Apply for passports
At some post branches, you can submit your application for a new (Austrian) passport or renewal of a passport.
Access postal savings accounts
In some offices, you can create savings account services, such as deposit and withdraw funds.
Verify your identity
Many post offices offer identity verification services. This is useful for many different purposes, for example, if you want to open a bank account, apply for certain government services, or do legal transactions.
Post box at Vienna Airport in Austria. AFP PHOTO PIERRE VERDY (Photo by PIERRE VERDY / AFP)
Play the lottery
You can play the lottery in almost every post office and win items such as envelopes and scratch cards.
Get a parking permit
Paid parking permits are available at all postal branches in Vienna and its surrounding area.
READ ALSO: How much does it cost to post items within Austria and abroad?
Print a document
Most offices have a “Post Web Print service” where you can upload documents and print them out.
Change your soda maker cylinder
At most of Austria's postal offices, you can exchange your empty CO2 cylinders for new ones and continue enjoying your sparkling water.
