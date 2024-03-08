11 lesser known things you can do at an Austrian post office

Advertisement

The postal service in Austria is called "Österreichische Post AG”, and it offers a lot of different services beyond the classical letter sending, stamp buying and package sending and receiving. It can be a useful place to go when you need help also with other things, such as applying for a passport or when you want to exchange your soda maker cylinder.

Here we list 12 of the things that you can do when you visit a post office.

Receive and send money orders

Most post branches offer money order services, especially the larger ones. Here, you can send and receive secure payments to and from other people or businesses.

Go shopping

In Austria, most post offices sell a variety of items, and even if you mainly find boxes, envelopes, tape, and other packing supplies on the shelves, you can also lay your hand on office materials, chewing gums, wall frames and more.

Pay bills

Some post offices allow you to pay your bills in person, which is perfect if you do not like e-banking services or mobile apps. You can pay your bills at the counter, and it is not uncommon to see people, mainly elderly people, pay their bills in cash.

Access banking services

Some post offices allow basic banking transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, and account inquiries. Larger ones often have self-service zones where you can find an ATM and withdraw money.

Apply for passports

At some post branches, you can submit your application for a new (Austrian) passport or renewal of a passport.

Access postal savings accounts

In some offices, you can create savings account services, such as deposit and withdraw funds.

Verify your identity

Many post offices offer identity verification services. This is useful for many different purposes, for example, if you want to open a bank account, apply for certain government services, or do legal transactions.

