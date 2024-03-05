Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Property Owners and Landlords Association challenges government's vacancy tax proposal

The Association of Property Owners and Landlords has raised objections to the reported figures on vacant apartments amid the government's proposal to empower federal states to levy a higher vacancy tax, ORF reported. Contrary to claims of widespread vacancy, the association asserts that there are approximately 95,000 empty apartments across Austria, primarily in older buildings.

Disputing media reports suggesting a much higher vacancy rate of up to 640,000 apartments, the association attributes the issue not to speculation but to an outdated rental law and guideline value law. These laws, which allow for varying rents between federal states despite similar property and construction costs, are identified as the root cause of the vacancy problem.

The association warns that imposing a vacancy tax would infringe upon property rights and fail to incentivise landlords to renovate and rent out vacant units. In response to the proposed tax, the Austrian Landlord and Tenant Association threatens to pursue legal action, characterising the tax as an assault on property rights.

What you need to know about Vienna's 'Women's Week' events

During the week leading up to Women's National Day on the 8th of March, the city of Vienna is organising over 100 events free of charge which promote the independent life of women.

Criticism of further killing of otters in Lower Austria

The Lower Austrian state government's decision to extend the "otter ordinance" by five years has sparked criticism from environmental organisations WWF and Ökobüro, ORF reported. The ordinance allows for the potential killing of up to 300 strictly protected otters over an extended period, leading to concerns about compliance with EU law and its impact on species protection.

According to WWF species protection expert Christina Wolf-Petre, the ordinance potentially violates EU regulations, which permit the killing of strictly protected animals only in exceptional cases. Describing the move as an "attack on species protection," Wolf-Petre highlighted the discrepancy between the ordinance and EU law.

Despite the killing of 71 otters since the ordinance's inception in 2019, primarily in Gmünd, the otter population in Lower Austria has reportedly grown by 13 percent between 2018 and 2022. The Lower Austrian Pond Farmers' Association asserts that the population remains stable, with no risk of extinction.

Critics argue that the killings have had minimal impact on fish pond ecosystems due to other otters' rapid occupation of vacated territories. They emphasise the need for better pond protection measures, such as fences, to mitigate "conflicts" between otters and pond owners.

Susanne Rosenkranz's office (FPÖ), responsible for the ordinance, underscores that removing otters should be a last resort, with less severe measures explored first. However, environmental groups lament the government's failure to involve recognised ecological organisations in the decision-making process following the Aarhus Convention ratified by Austria.

First 16 degrees, then snow returns to Austria

The Alpine region will still be under the influence of intermediate highs on Tuesday. Still, in the evening, Austrian media reported that an upper-level low from France would reach the Alps. In connection with this, another Italian low will form, and, with the current turning south, humid air will reach the Alps again at high altitudes. As colder air flows in from the northwest at low levels simultaneously, it will become wintry in the west of the country. On Thursday, the low-pressure system will move towards the Balkans and the influence of the Scandinavian high "Jasper" will increase from the north.

Flights cancelled due to workers' meeting at Austrian Airlines

According to the company, a workers council meeting for crew members of Austrian Airlines is scheduled for Friday, March 8th, starting from 9 am. This has resulted in cancellations of 150 fights, AUA said.

Last week, a workers' council meeting in the morning also resulted in morning cancellations but was followed by a surprise warning strike that resulted in more delays and cancellations. The same may happen this Friday.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.