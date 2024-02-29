Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austrian Airlines cancels 112 flights on Friday

This Friday, AUA is cancelling 112 of 302 flights due to a works meeting of the flying personnel. The company has been aware of the works meeting for a fortnight and has been able to rebook all affected passengers on other flights.

The Bord Works Council and the Vida trade union want to inform employees about the status of this year's wage negotiations at the work meeting.

After eight rounds of negotiations, no satisfactory result has yet been achieved, criticised Daniel Liebhart, Chairman of the vida aviation section, in a press release on Wednesday. After a very good economic year for the entire aviation industry and a substantial increase in ticket prices, employees should also benefit, he said. "It is only fair if the proceeds from the price increases are not only used to maximise profits but also manifest themselves in good salary increases," said Liebhart.

At the works meeting, employees will be informed about the current status of the negotiations. The next steps concerning further rounds of talks will also be discussed with the works council and trade union. Liebhart expects an agreement to be reached before Easter.

Strache allegedly planned an Austrian-Russian meeting

Chat transcripts obtained by the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reveal that Heinz-Christian Strache, former Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Civil Service, purportedly arranged an Austrian-Russian meeting of civil servants during his tenure. The chats, part of the file requests for the committee of inquiry into the "red-blue abuse of power," show discussions between Strache and his ministry's Secretary General regarding a request from Russia to exchange ideas with young civil servants in Austria.

In April 2019, Strache mentioned in the chat that there was a request from Russia for such an exchange, suggesting that it could be facilitated through the Administrative Academy. The Secretary-General, Roland Weinert, confirmed arrangements were being made, stating, "Will be prepared. We will meet."

During its time in government, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) notably signed a "friendship treaty" with Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in December 2016. However, the FPÖ asserts that this treaty has since been terminated. When questioned about the chats, the FPÖ declined to comment, reiterating that their interactions with Russia during their government tenure were within the bounds of regular governmental relations.

Despite existing EU sanctions against Russia, bilateral relations between Austria and Russia were perceived as robust in 2019, marked by high-level meetings and exchanges. The "friendship agreement" between the FPÖ and Putin's party outlined mutual consultations, information exchanges, and cooperation on various fronts, albeit with no legally binding character.

The agreement, stipulating regular exchanges and cooperation until either party formally terminates it in writing, underscores the depth of engagement between the FPÖ and Russia during Strache's tenure.

Vacancy tax raises hopes

To address the housing crisis and bring vacant flats onto the market, federal states in Austria will soon have the option to implement vacancy taxes. While the specifics remain unclear, the move has sparked optimism and scepticism among experts and policymakers.

The proposal, part of the recently unveiled housing package by the federal government, marks a significant shift in housing policy. For years, calls for vacancy taxes have echoed across the country. Now, states will have the authority to introduce such levies and taxes on recreational housing and secondary residences. The Council of Ministers stressed the importance of observing the principle of proportionality in implementing these measures.

However, implementing vacancy taxes hinges on a constitutional amendment to the "People's Housing Act," requiring a two-thirds majority in the National Council. The coalition government, comprising the ÖVP and Greens, aims to rally support from the centre-left SPÖ or the far-right FPÖ to push the amendment forward. Although adopted by the National Council, a recent coalition motion to set a deadline for this reform is still pending finalisation.

Vienna General Hospital and MedUni Vienna among the 25 best hospitals

In collaboration with MedUni Vienna, Vienna General Hospital has secured the 25th spot in the prestigious ranking of the top 250 hospitals worldwide, unveiled by data provider Statista. Climbing five places from the previous year, AKH Vienna's ascent underscores its commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery.

The comprehensive evaluation considered 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries, making it a rigorous assessment of global healthcare standards. Topping the list are renowned institutions such as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester (USA), the Cleveland Clinic (USA), and the Toronto General - University Health Network (Canada).

Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Germany) stands out from Europe, claiming the sixth position globally. Austria demonstrates its healthcare prowess with multiple entries in the top 100, including Innsbruck University Hospital (53) and University Hospital Graz (73), alongside Vienna General Hospital.

The ranking methodology relied on a multifaceted approach, incorporating input from over 85,000 medical experts worldwide. Their insights, patient surveys, and country-specific quality indicators formed the basis for evaluating treatment quality, patient safety, and overall medical excellence.

Vienna General Hospital's notable achievement underscores its dedication to providing world-class healthcare services and reinforces its position as a leading medical institution on the global stage.

Court of Auditors criticises Wien Energie

A leaked report from the Austrian Court of Audit criticises Wien Energie for handling the 2022 liquidity crisis. The report finds "systemic weaknesses" in risk management, particularly regarding the assessment and limitation of liquidity risk.

The report criticises both the management and the Supervisory Board for failing to take necessary actions to mitigate the risk and for inadequate oversight. Additionally, the report raises concerns about the composition of the supervisory committee, suggesting it was not selected based on professional criteria.

Mayor Michael Ludwig is also criticised for the way he authorised municipal aid funds, with concerns about the justification provided for the amount and its financing.

However, the report acknowledges the absence of evidence for any speculative financial activities.

