REVEALED: Where are the 'best' hospitals in Austria?

Advertisement

A new ranking published by the US news magazine Newsweek and data provider Statista has shown the best hospitals in the world - and Austrian hospitals were featured in the list.

The ranking analysed 2,400 hospitals from 30 countries.

The ranking was based upon a combination of four different data sources: the opinion of over 85,000 healthcare professionals worldwide, patient experience surveys following hospitalisation, publicly available hospital quality metrics, and patient outcome questionnaires.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester (USA), the Cleveland Clinic (USA) and the Toronto General - University Health Network (Canada) are the best hospitals in the world. The best hospital in Europe is Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Germany), in sixth place.

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners need to know about the Austrian healthcare system

Advertisement

The best hospitals in Austria

According to the survey, the best hospital in Austria is the Viennese central hospital, the University Hospital AKH Vienna, which took the 25th place in the worldwide ranking.

The Innsbruck University Hospital (53rd spot) and the University Hospital Graz (73rd) also made the top 100 list.

Advertisement

Here's the Austrian ranking: