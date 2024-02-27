Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Government agrees on housing and construction offensive

After prolonged deliberations, the government has greenlit a housing and construction offensive to modernise the sector. A press release indicates that plan details will be disclosed today, although specifics remain nebulous.

Among the considered measures is the potential tax deductibility of loan interest for first-time homebuyers, a proposal championed by Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP). Additionally, there have been discussions regarding eliminating ancillary fees and land transfer taxes for initial home purchases below a specified threshold.

However, the government has expressed reservations regarding a proposal by social partners to offer private individuals grants of up to €100,000 or 20 percent of construction costs for their first property. Instead, there is growing support for channelling funds through the housing subsidy program, which experts endorsed.

Kurz considers guilty verdict 'unfair'

In a recent interview on ZIB2, former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) defended himself against his recent conviction for false testimony, criticising what he perceived as a politicised judiciary.

Kurz, who was sentenced to eight months' conditional imprisonment, expressed frustration at what he deemed an "unfair" verdict, citing a perceived political agenda behind the trial initiated by opposition members.

Kurz and his former head of cabinet, Bernhard Bonelli, faced charges related to downplaying his involvement in appointing supervisory board members of the state holding company ÖBAG. While Kurz maintained that he was merely informed and not directly involved, Judge Michael Radasztics differed in his assessment, handing down sentences for both defendants.

The former Chancellor reiterated his disinterest in returning to politics, affirming that he has no plans to participate in future elections. The legal battle surrounding Kurz's conviction continues as the verdict is subject to appeal.

New Strategy Against Juvenile Delinquency in Vienna

Amidst a concerning uptick in violence among young people, law enforcement authorities are ramping up efforts to address youth crime this year, according to police reports.

An interdisciplinary working group comprising approximately 50 members from various sectors, including law enforcement, judiciary, municipal departments, and social services, has been established to devise new strategies for combating this trend.

Walter Dillinger, a police lawyer, underscored the noticeable escalation in the severity of violence perpetrated by youth in recent years, prompting urgent action from the working group. While the group aims to assess existing legal frameworks for potential enhancements, Dillinger mentioned that lowering the age of criminal responsibility is not on the agenda, stating the need for more constructive interventions for younger offenders.

Gerhard Winkler, Head of Investigations at the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation, cited several high-profile cases in 2023, including an incident in Meidling where a group of juveniles engaged in arson and robbery to extort money from a local business owner. Similarly, an increase in criminal activities around Liesinger Platz underscored the broader challenge of ensuring safety in certain areas, with perpetrators often hailing from unstable family environments and displaying hostility towards education.

