From classics to thrillers: Seven movies set in Austria

Many movies set in Austria show stunning landscapes, historical landmarks and architecture, presenting the country's rich nature and cultural heritage. From medieval castles to baroque palaces to dramatic mountain tops and picturesque lakes, filmmakers often benefit from Austrian scenery.

The list of famous movies set in Austria is long, but here we present some of the most well-known ones.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation was released in 2015 and is the fifth movie in the spy film series. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, it stars famous actors such as Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson.

The plot revolves around the spy Ethan Hunt, who works for the Impossible Mission Force. He is on a mission to stop a dangerous organisation from executing terrorist attacks worldwide. Ethan faces many challenges and dangers as he tries to stop the organisation from succeeding with its evil plans.

The movie includes various scenes from Vienna, with one of the most memorable at the Vienna State Opera, where Ethan Hunt and his team try to prevent an assassination during an opera performance. The opera is depicted in detail, both exterior and interior.

Another famous scene from the movie is a car chase along the Vienna Ring Road, capturing Viennese architecture and landmarks such as the Hofburg Palace.

The Sound of Music

The Sound of Music is a classic musical film released in 1965. Directed by Robert Wise and based on the musical by the composer duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, it stars actors such as Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

The film tells the story of Maria, a young woman who becomes a governess for the von Trapp family, which consists of seven children whose mother has passed away and whose father is distant. Through Maria's warmth, love for music, and ability to find beauty in small things, she brings joy and harmony to the children, especially in a time overshadowed by the threat of Nazi Germany in Austria.

The film is famous for its iconic scenes filmed in picturesque locations around Salzburg, particularly the Lake District, the Salzkammergut, where memorable scenes like the boat scene where Maria and the children sing the song "Do-Re-Mi" surrounded by beautiful nature. Other notable locations in the film include the Kloster Kloster Höglwörth monastery, Schloss Anif, Mirabell Palace, and Mirabell Garden.

The film received five Academy Awards, including those for Best Picture and Best Director.

Extraction 2

After the success of the first film, Extraction 2 was released in 2023. It is directed by Sam Hargrave and stars Chris Hemsworth in the leading role as Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary and former Australian soldier.

The film tells the story of Tyler, who is on a mission to rescue his ex-wife’s sister and her two children from a prison, where they are captured only to keep their criminal father and husband company.

The film is partly set in different locations in Austria. One scene, where Tyler recovers from his last mission in a cabin, is filmed in Gmunden in Upper Austria, while another famous scene is set at the tall skyscraper DC Tower in Donau City, Vienna. The filming of the fighting scene at Donau City involved many spectacular stunts and required the closure of several streets in the area for two weeks due to safety reasons.

The Third Man

The Third Man is a classic film noir released in 1949. Carol Reed and star actors such as Orson Welles and Joseph Cotten directed it.

The movie is set in post-World War II Vienna and follows the story of an American writer named Holly Martins who travels to Vienna to visit his friend Harry Lime. He soon discovers that his friend has died in a suspicious accident. Martins investigates the circumstance and finds a complex mystery, betrayal and corruption network.

The film was shot in various locations in Vienna, capturing the city's atmosphere after the war. Major filming sites are the Prater Ferris wheel, the city's underground tunnels, and the streets and alleys of the old town. The film is considered noir and mysterious due to its shadowy cinematography, low lighting, dark shadows, and morally complex characters.

The Third Man received several prestigious awards, such as the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 1949 and the Academy Award for Best Cinematography in 1951.

James Bond – Spectre

Spectre is the 24th James Bond movie in the series, released in 2015. Directed by Sam Mendes, the film stars actors such as Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz, and Lea Seydoux.

The movie follows agent James Bond, who uncovers a criminal organisation called Spectre, responsible for global terrorism and other criminal operations. Bond embarks on an adventurous journey through locations such as Mexico, Rome, and the Austrian Alps to stop Spectre's evil plans.

The film highlights breathtaking natural scenery, detailed cinematography, and dramatic action sequences.

Part of the film is set in various locations across Austria. The film's opening scene is captured in Sölden in Tyrol, with thrilling scenes in Austria's alpine landscapes, such as a helicopter chase and rooftop fight.

Another key location in the movie is Vienna, where James Bond pursues villains through the city's historic streets and landmarks.

Furthermore, the film's finale is at Lake Altaussee in the Styrian Alps, where Bond confronts one of the villains and uncovers the truth about the Spectre organisation.

Before Sunrise

Before Sunrise is a romantic drama film released in 1995. It is directed by Richard Linklater and stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.

The film tells about the encounter and romantic connection between an American traveller and a French student during a train ride from Budapest to Vienna. The travellers wander the streets of Vienna and engage in meaningful conversations about life, love, and philosophy, gradually forming a strong emotional bond.

Before Sunshine is known for its intimate dialogue and realistic portrayal of human connection.

Most of the film takes place in Vienna, capturing various iconic locations in the city, such as Karlsplatz, Prater, and the Donaukanal (Danube Canal). Vienna is considered an excellent setting for the film, with its historical architecture, narrow streets, and romantic atmosphere, which sets the story's mood.

Amadeus

Amadeus is a critically praised biographical drama film released in 1984 and directed by Miloš Forman. The movie tells the story of the famous Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, portraying his genius, chaotic relationships, and the envy and admiration from his rival composer Salieri, who is described as a talented but less brilliant composer consumed by jealousy towards Mozart. The film captures Vienna's vibrant and wealthy atmosphere in the late 18th century.

Amadeus is a film famous for its detailed cinematography, costumes, and musical selection, presenting many of Mozart's most famous compositions. The film has won multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and remains a classic in cinema history.