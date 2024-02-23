What are the 13th and 14th wage packets that Austrians receive?

Advertisement

If you are a salaried employee in Austria, you'll be happy to know that you are likely entitled to 14 payments a year, rather than the standard 12.

You get a monthly salary of course, but there are also two 'extras' - one of the extra ones comes just before the summer holidays, while the other is paid ahead of the Christmas holidays.

These are the aptly named "Christmas and holiday bonuses" or sometimes the "13th and 14th salary".

The entitlement, amount and due date of special payments are regulated in the respective collective agreement or individual employment contract, but their existence is widespread among salaried workers in the Alpine land - even those who work part-time or have 'mini-jobs'.

READ ALSO: Six things you need to know about salaries in Austria

How much do I get?

The special payment amount depends on the collective agreement that applies to you. Usually, the holiday or Christmas bonus amounts to one month's salary. However, there are also sectors in which less is paid.

Regular overtime and bonuses only have to be included in the holiday or Christmas bonus if this is stated or agreed in the collective agreement.

No holiday or Christmas pay is due for parental leave, military or civilian service periods.

Holiday and Christmas payments are also taxed more favourably to the employee's benefit, so the net amount is higher than a regular monthly wage.

Although it's generally a good deal, your boss will of course be aware of the requirement for a 13th and 14th month when they calculate what salary to offer you as you start a new job.

Advertisement

When are the payments made?

When the special payments are to be paid (due date) depends on the respective collective agreement. Christmas bonuses are usually due in November or December, while holiday pay is typically due in June or July.

Holiday pay often has to be paid out in accordance with the collective agreement when employees have used up at least half of their holiday - in these cases, it may be due in January or December.

READ ALSO: Can I take my kids out of their Austrian school during term time for a holiday?

Advertisement

What if I have been recently employed?

If you have been working for a whole year in a company, you are entitled to the total amount of these special payments. However, if you have recently started working there, the fee is still due but proportional to how long you have worked there.

Collective agreements for workers often stipulate that they do not receive holiday/Christmas pay after justified dismissal or unauthorised early resignation. The employer may even be able to reclaim or offset holiday/Christmas pay that has already been paid out. In the case of other types of solutions (e.g. employee dismissal), employees are generally entitled to the pro rata (= aliquot) holiday/Christmas pay.