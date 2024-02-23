Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Decision expected in Kurz trial

The trial for false testimony against former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz enters its twelfth day with the anticipation of a verdict scheduled for Friday, ORF reported. However, the day's agenda is packed with significant proceedings: the defence's second Russian witness is set to testify, while prosecution witness Thomas Schmid will face further questioning. Additionally, the Economic and Corruption Prosecution Office (WKStA) and defence lawyers for Kurz and his co-defendant Bernhard Bonelli will deliver their pleadings.

Kurz and Bonelli face accusations from the WKStA of downplaying their involvement in appointments to the supervisory board of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG) during the "Ibiza" sub-committee hearings. False testimony in parliamentary inquiries is a punishable offence, adding weight to the proceedings.

Universities want to limit the number of admission applications per person

Universities are advocating for limits on the number of admission applications per person and semester, citing a surge in applications straining administrative capacities, Der Standard reported. Experts highlight instances where individuals submit as many as 28 applications within a single admission period, pushing study administration "to its limits," according to the university study network.

Representatives from university departments responsible for admissions, brought together by the network, attribute the rise in applications to increased digitalisation and simplified procedures. The University of Vienna echoes this sentiment, noting that applicants now apply to numerous degree programs, leading to a less focused choice and significantly increased administrative workload.

On average, three applications per person are submitted per application deadline, but the record stands at 28 applications from a single applicant in one admission period. To address this issue, the network and the University of Vienna propose empowering university rectors to limit the number of admission applications per person and deadline.

University professors campaign in favour of a statute of limitations for plagiarism

The Association of University Professors (UPV) advocates implementing a statute of limitations for plagiarism.

In their argument, the association contends that while politically challenging, compelling reasons exist to support such a measure. They highlight the practical difficulties universities face in rigorously assessing theses from decades past, emphasising the need for reviewers well-versed in historical citation practices within specific fields. Additionally, they point to evolving citation norms and the impact of digitalisation, necessitating a nuanced approach.

Moreover, the UPV underscores the changing landscape in which theses were produced, noting that students in the past may not have received the same training in citation practices as their present-day counterparts. They argue that instituting a statute of limitations would not only align with principles of legal fairness but also provide clarity and legal certainty in safeguarding academic rights.

Austrian Armed Forces receive air defence system for new Pandur tanks

In a bid to bolster its defence capabilities, the Austrian Armed Forces have announced the procurement of 36 units of the Skyranger 30 anti-aircraft turret, as revealed in a press release by the Ministry of Defence.

This acquisition comes on the heels of another significant purchase earlier in the week, wherein Department Head Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) finalised a contract for 225 Pandur Evolution wheeled armoured vehicles. The Skyranger turrets will be affixed to these Pandur tanks, enhancing their ground-based air defence capabilities and addressing gaps in Austria's air defence system.

