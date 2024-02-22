Vienna Police warns of new scam with fake apartments

Advertisement

Finding an apartment in Vienna can be challenging. Criminals exploit this fact by offering affordable flats that do not belong to them on platforms such as Willhaben and Airbnb.

According to the police, the criminals are highly professional and even stage fake apartment viewings.

The fraudsters advertise attractive apartments on different platforms and organise viewings for interested tenants. At the viewings, the tenants are shown fully furnished flats by fake employees who give a professional impression.

READ ALSO: Renting in Austria: The key things foreign residents need to know

After viewing, many potential tenants are confirmed for the apartment via WhatsApp. Fake contracts are created, and the criminals demand deposit and transfer fees of thousands of euros.

The Viennese police have initiated investigations against the criminals - and how they can access apartments for the fake viewings, as several deceived apartment seekers have come forward. The criminals are believed to use sophisticated tactics, such as creating fake websites to appear as legitimate real estate companies.

Advertisement

How to avoid scams

The Vienna Tenants' Association advises apartment seekers to be cautious and pay attention.

Their best recommendations include not making any payments, including deposits, before receiving the apartment keys. Furthermore, they advise paying attention to suspicious details during apartment viewings.

Another good idea is to ask for the property manager's ID and talk to other residents in the building.