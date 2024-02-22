Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Rallies against right-wing extremism throughout Austria on Sunday

Austria is preparing for a series of rallies and campaigns against right-wing extremism slated to unfold across the country this weekend. Following a massive turnout at a rally in front of the parliament in Vienna last month, decentralised events are scheduled to take place on Sunday, with over 25 rallies already registered in various locations.

Under the banner "Defend democracy!" the Fridays for Future movement has spearheaded the call for organising events aimed at combating extremism, racism, and xenophobia in numerous municipalities nationwide. The decentralised actions are set to unfold in front of district and municipal offices, town halls, and prominent landmarks throughout Austria.

The response to the call has been significant, with over 25 events already registered by NGOs and individuals. The momentum begins with a rally in Klagenfurt on Friday under the banner "For Democracy and Human Rights," followed by gatherings in Vienna, Innsbruck, Linz, St. Pölten, and numerous smaller communities on Sunday.

Is Vienna running out of rental apartments?

It's no secret that finding an apartment to rent in Vienna is a challenging task. But just how bad is the situation?

Styria debates banning cell phones in schools

The proposal for a ban on cell phones in compulsory schools by State Councillor for Education Werner Amon (ÖVP) has sparked a debate in Styria. While some argue that prohibiting cell phones during lessons could address bullying and distraction, others believe it's a shortsighted approach that overlooks broader digital literacy needs.

State Councillor Amon underscores concerns about the detrimental impact of cell phone use on students' concentration and social interactions during school hours. He advocates for exploring legal avenues to enforce a ban in primary and lower secondary schools to mitigate these challenges.

However, Denise Schiffrer-Barac, Styrian children's and youth advocate, opposes a blanket ban, highlighting the multifaceted nature of digital device use among students. She acknowledges the risks associated with cell phones but said there is a need for a comprehensive approach that promotes responsible usage and integrates digital skills education into the curriculum.

The stance against a ban is echoed by Styrian NEOS, who advocate for a more nuanced approach centred on enhancing digital literacy. NEOS State Leader Niko Swatek argues that restricting cell phones hampers opportunities for students to develop essential digital skills, emphasising the importance of integrating technology education with clear objectives.

Advertisement

Four-year-old hit by skis in Carinthia

An incident occurred in the Nassfeld ski area (Hermagor district) on Wednesday, resulting in a four-year-old girl from the Czech Republic sustaining injuries after being struck by a loose ski.

The accident unfolded when a 14-year-old Czech skier descended the Wulfenia slope's snowpark around 1:10 pm. While navigating a jump known as a kicker, the teenager lost balance mid-air and tumbled.

As the skier fell, one of their skis dislodged and staggered towards the edge of the piste, where the young girl was seated beside her father. The ski struck her back, causing injuries of unspecified severity, ORF reported.

The injured child was airlifted to Klagenfurt Hospital via the ARA3 emergency helicopter for further medical attention.

Advertisement

Vienna Central Station: Police catch a serial thief

A 22-year-old serial thief believed to be responsible for at least 52 cases with damages in the low five-figure range was apprehended by police at Vienna Central Station.

The Hungarian citizen, who had been active since at least 2023, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, according to police spokesman Mattias Schuster.

The breakthrough in the case came after criminal investigators from the central station police station identified the suspect through video surveillance. On Tuesday, while patrolling near the platforms, officers were approached by a victim of theft whose cell phone had been stolen during a train journey. The description provided by the victim matched the suspect identified by investigators.

Upon locating the 22-year-old in a train compartment, police officers surrounded and arrested him. He was found in possession of the stolen phone and tools in a backpack, which he allegedly used to break into luggage on trains. Additionally, evidence pointed to the suspect committing bank connection offences, including withdrawals with stolen ATM cards. Further investigations are ongoing, with authorities suspecting additional charges may be added to the case.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].