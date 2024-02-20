Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Amnesty International report criticises Austria's social welfare system

Amnesty International has raised concerns over Austria's social welfare system, labelling access as overly restrictive and bureaucratic in a recent report. The system's upper limits for benefits are deemed inadequate, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The 60-page report, based on interviews with experts and welfare recipients, highlights several shortcomings. One key issue is the requirement for people with disabilities or separated partners to sue family members for maintenance before qualifying for social assistance, creating additional hurdles for those in need.

Moreover, individuals living with relatives must disclose their family's financial circumstances, potentially straining relationships and exacerbating already difficult situations. Those on subsidiary protection face further challenges, as they only have access to lower-level essential welfare support compared to asylum seekers.

Additionally, non-Austrian nationals residing legally in Austria for less than five years are ineligible for social assistance, leaving them vulnerable to exploitative work conditions. Linguistic barriers compound the issue, with complex application processes often proving daunting, particularly for non-German speakers.

Amnesty International warns that these barriers may result in eligible individuals being denied assistance, highlighting the urgent need for reforms to ensure equitable access to social welfare for all.

The best day trips from Vienna you can take with a train

If you want to get out of Vienna for the day, there are many interesting, beautiful, and exciting places to explore just a short train ride away.

Austrians considering attracting truck drivers from India due to staff shortage

As the Austrian transport industry faces a labour shortage, a lesser-known professional sector in India is gaining attention: skilled truck drivers.

One Austrian family business, Hubert Ebner Verkehrslehrmittel GmbH, capitalised on this opportunity and expanded into India three decades ago. With 200 employees across several Indian cities, the company aims to bring Indian truck drivers to Austria to address the labour shortage.

Despite the plan's potential, challenges still need to be addressed. Truck drivers are not currently listed as shortage occupations in Austria, which impacts their eligibility for work permits and starting salaries, which need to be higher than if the profession was in the shortage occupations list.

The Austrian transport industry sees recruiting drivers from India as a viable solution to address labour shortages, but regulatory hurdles must be overcome for the plan to succeed. Until then, the industry continues to grapple with the pressing need for skilled workers to meet growing demands.

Klimt's "Fräulein Lieser" was confiscated during the Nazi era

The discovery of Gustav Klimt's unfinished portrait, "Fräulein Lieser," has captivated the research community since its announcement in January, as Der Standard reported. The painting, believed to be lost, will be auctioned at "im Kinsky" in April with an estimated value between 30 and 50 million euros.

The sale stems from a private restitution settlement between the current owner and the heirs of the former patrons, Adolf Lieser or his sister-in-law Henriette (Lilly) Lieser, who were murdered in the Holocaust. However, questions surrounding the painting's history during the Nazi era persist.

Provenance researcher Monika Mayer has shed light on this aspect, revealing clues about the painting's disappearance and the branches of the Lieser family involved. Despite intensive research by the auction house, mysteries remain about the journey of this artwork - including details of the seizure by Nazi officials.

16-year-old dies after accident on ski jump

A tragic accident on a freestyle slope in a fun park in Christlum in Achenkirch claimed the life of a 16-year-old German skier, ORF reported. She died in hospital in Innsbruck on Monday.

The teenager had skied over the jump, lost control and crashed hard onto the slope. After resuscitation by an emergency doctor, she was flown to Innsbruck Hospital. She died there on Monday.

Ground staff begin warning strike at Lufthansa

The second warning strike by ground staff at AUA parent company Lufthansa has begun in Germany. The company is expecting hundreds of flight cancellations and more than 100,000 passengers to be affected. The company has already cancelled several connections at its most important hub in Frankfurt for Monday evening. Only a few intercontinental flights were still scheduled to take place. Austrian Airlines (AUA) flights are not affected for the time being, according to a spokeswoman.

Vienna's Prater is looking for workers

The shortage of labour continues beyond Vienna's Wurstelprater. As the Prater Association informed the APA, 13 businesses there have more than 80 vacancies to fill. Staff are urgently needed to ensure that all rides, snack stands, and restaurants can reopen soon. Now there is even a job fair taking place today.

