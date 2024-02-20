8 unmissable events taking place in Austria in March

Advertisement

The month of March hosts a lot of interesting and exciting events. Every Austrian region has something to offer, and here we list some events worth checking out.

Experience an Eastern market or Eastern festival.

In March, various Easter markets and festivals occur all over the country. The markets typically open two weeks before the Easter holiday, so this year, they will open around March 15th.

A typical Austrian Easter market is typically filled with stalls selling food, drinks, arts and crafts, and other items, often locally produced. It is a popular and lively place to gather with friends and family to enjoy music, food and drinks. Frequently, different performances take place on the markets, such as live music bands.

Vienna is especially famous for its many Easter markets, with some of the most popular ones taking place at Schönbrunn Palace or Am Hof Square and Freyung Square in the first district.

Easter festivals usually are significant events that offer a wide range of activities, performances, and cultural celebrations. One of Austria's most famous ones is the Osterfestspiele Salzburg, or Easter Festival Salzburg, which this year takes place from March 22nd until April 1st.

The festival offers diverse classical music performances, opera productions, and other cultural events. Held in various venues across the city, including the famous Salzburg Festival Hall, this festival celebrates the Easter season with entertainment for visitors of all ages.

To access the different programmes and events at the festival, you can buy your tickets online.

Enjoy a Gaming Festival

The Button Festival of Gaming Culture will take place this year from the 8th to the 9th of March at the Messe Congress in Graz.

The festival is one of Styria's most famous digital gaming events and provides a perfect opportunity for game enthusiasts to come together around their common interests.

The event hosts gaming tournaments, discussions on game development, speed runs, and cosplay activities. On top of this, attendees also have the opportunity to experience the latest games on cutting-edge consoles.

A strong idea behind creating the festival is to promote community involvement in the gaming culture. The festival wants to encourage participants to contribute with their ideas and interests to the discussions.

Tickets cost around €60 and can be purchased through the festival's website.

Watch a film at DIAMETRALE Film Festival

The film festival takes place in Innsbruck from February 28th to March 3rd and presents independent and innovative films from Austria and worldwide. The purpose of the festival is to promote diversity, creativity, and cultural exchange within the realm of cinema.

A wide range of films exploring different themes, styles and genres, including narrative fiction, documentary, experimental, and animated works, are presented at the festival. The event is famous for being a platform for new filmmakers and established directors to present their projects to an audience and discuss their work.

The festival usually offers Q&A sessions with directors, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. It serves as a gathering occasion for filmmakers, industry professionals, film enthusiasts, and the public to connect and explore their common interests.

The festival takes place at various venues in Innsbruck, and a festival pass costs around €45, while a single ticket to a film costs €9. You can buy your tickets online.

Experience the Bleiburg Ham Festival

The Bleiburger Schinkenfest, also known as the Bleiburg Ham Festival in English, is an annual culinary event in Bleiburg in Carinthia. This year, the festival takes place at Bleiburg Hauptplatz on March 17th, starting at 11 am.

The festival celebrates the region's traditional dry-cured ham, known as Bleiburger Schinken. The local ham is famous for its high quality and distinctive flavour. During the festival, local producers demonstrate their expertise in ham production. Visitors get the opportunity to try and purchase various cuts of ham, along with other regional specialties from the region.

In addition to the local ham, the festival typically offers live music, cultural performances, cooking demonstrations, and entertainment for all ages.

Check out the International Accordion Festival

The festival occurs at various Vienna locations from February 24th until March 17th.

The almost month-long event, spread across bars, concert halls, and different venues throughout the city, celebrates the versatility and richness of accordion music. The festival offers a diverse line-up of accordionists and musicians worldwide, presenting a wide range of musical genres, such as classical, folk, jazz, and experimental music.

While visiting the festival, you can participate in workshops, masterclasses, lectures, discussions, and other educational activities to promote appreciation and understanding of accordion music.

The festival is famous for being a lively event that brings together music enthusiasts and performers from diverse backgrounds.

You can buy tickets to specific festival events on the website. A ticket to a single event usually costs around €20.

Visit the exhibition BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life

In Linz, at the Linzer Tabakfabrik, Körperwelten & Der Zyklus des Lebens, an exhibition that focuses on the human body in the cycle of creation and decay, is currently taking place until the beginning of June.

The exhibition focuses on the continuous process of change in the human body. This process is presented in an informative way using many plastinates from a body donation program in Heidelberg, Germany.

The exhibition offers insights into our inner life's complex structure and explains how the body systems and organs function and interact. The individual stages presented in the exhibition, from conception to old age, allow visitors to reflect on their bodies and lifestyles.

An entrance ticket costs around €20.

Enjoy a Mozart Dinner Concert

Enjoy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's music and a three-course dinner menu at St. Peter Stiftskulinarium in Salzburg. The event occurs on various dates and offers insight into Mozart's life and music.

During the event, two opera singers and five instrumentalists perform melodies and duets from Mozart's operas, such as "The Magic Flute," "Don Giovanni," and "The Marriage of Figaro."

The dinner menu is interpreted in a modern way based on historical recipes from Mozart's time, and the concert is divided into three different parts, which take place after each course.

A regular ticket costs around €80, and online booking is available.

Visit the vernissage of the exhibition “Die Andere”

The exhibition Die Andere, The Other takes place at Offenes Haus Oberwart in Burgenland from March 2nd to March 20th.

The exhibition displays the artwork of Austrian artist Katrin S. Weidhofer. It presents the artist's dialogue with herself, describing external interventions and expectations that result in stress. The artist portrays a shift in personality resulting from the inconsistency between conformity and revolt. Through paintings combining collage and embroidery techniques, Weidhofer creates an alternative world where she retreats when social pressure is too high.

The vernissage will be held on Friday, March 2nd, at 7:30 pm. Entry is free of charge.