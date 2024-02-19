Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Far-right FPO calls on government not to sign WHO’s ‘pandemic contract’

Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right FPÖ, has penned an open letter to federal government members, urging them to oppose the proposed pandemic treaty put forth by the World Health Organization (WHO). Kickl asserts that the treaty represents an "encroachment on national sovereignty and self-determination by the WHO", raising alarms within the party about potential infringements on Austria's public health system.

The treaty, slated for adoption at a WHO meeting in Geneva later in May, accompanies revisions to the International Health Regulations to enhance global disease response protocols. However, Kickl's letter characterises the draft treaty as an "unprecedented intrusion into national health policies" with provisions that could significantly impact member states' autonomy.

Spring weather set to continue

The working week in Austria is expected to be formed by unsettled weather conditions, with rain likely to bookend the period, as per the latest forecast from Geosphere Austria. Despite the inclement weather, temperatures are anticipated to maintain a spring-like feel, especially in the lowlands, with daytime highs potentially reaching up to 15 degrees Celsius. Additionally, early morning temperatures will remain above zero throughout the week.

'Good reasons' for an autumn election: Kogler

Vice-Chancellor and Green Party Chairman Werner Kogler expressed his expectation for a regular date for the upcoming National Council elections during an appearance on the ORF "Pressestunde" program on Sunday. Despite increasing content differences with the ÖVP, Kogler defended the government's collaborative efforts, emphasising the ongoing tasks for the coalition. While refraining from directly criticising the ÖVP's unemployment benefit plans, Kogler targeted the FPÖ, labelling them as "blue Putin brothers" and urging transparency. Kogler dismissed the idea of a "people's chancellor election" and highlighted the importance of right-wing voices within democracy while condemning right-wing extremism, drawing parallels to developments in Hungary.

OVP says it’s now debt-free

The ÖVP federal party has announced its achievement of becoming debt-free for the first time in over 20 years. General Secretary Christian Stocker shared the milestone, attributing it to the consolidation efforts implemented in recent years. This financial stability is seen as "excellent news" as the party gears up for upcoming election campaigns. The ÖVP cleared its debts at the beginning of the year, marking a significant achievement initiated by party leader Karl Nehammer and supported by Federal Managing Director Alexander Pröll.

