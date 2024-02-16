Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Vienna police prepare for demonstrations ahead of far-right's Akademiker ball

As the Vienna Academics' Ball, organised by the far-right party FPÖ, gears up for its annual event at the Hofburg tonight, the Vienna Police are bracing for potential demonstrations and traffic disruptions around the city centre. Several rallies, including one against the ball, have been announced, prompting authorities to impose security measures and traffic restrictions.

According to police announcements, five rallies have been registered in connection with the Ball, with at least one protest directly targeting the event, which critics have labelled as an international gathering of right-wing extremists. The "Offensive gegen Rechts" has called for a demonstration march under the theme "No place for fascists," scheduled to start at 5 pm from the University of Vienna at Schottentor and culminate in a final rally at Stephansplatz.

To ensure public safety and manage traffic flow, the police will implement an area ban around Heldenplatz from 5 pm onwards, with anticipated traffic closures beginning in the afternoon. The Ring will be closed to traffic between Operngasse and Schottengasse from 4 pm, and temporary diversions and closures are expected near the assembly area and surrounding streets.

Public transportation travellers are advised to anticipate disruptions, with further details available through the Wiener Linien service hotline or online operating information. The Vienna Police will provide updates on ongoing changes via its X-Account.

Access to the Hofburg venue will be subject to security screenings, including searches of clothing and belongings, as per police instructions. Historically marred by protests, the event has seen instances of violence in the past, notably in 2014, prompting heightened security measures in subsequent years.

While the guest list for the ball has drawn scrutiny in recent years, notable FPÖ figures are expected to attend, including FPÖ Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz and former party leader Norbert Hofer. However, party leader Herbert Kickl and top EU candidate Harald Vilimsky will not be present.

READ ALSO: Akademikerball - What's the story behind Vienna's annual glitzy ball for the far right?

Advertisement

EXPLAINED: What is the '2-year rule' for new Austrian citizens?

If you're applying for Austrian citizenship, you may have heard of the 'two-year' rule that affects the period immediately after you become an Austrian national. But what does it mean?

Construction industry faces job losses as the economy turns

The construction industry in Austria is bracing for significant job losses this year and next, with over 16,000 positions at risk in 2024 and a further 12,000 in 2025, according to a recent report by market research institute Branchenradar.com. The sector is grappling with various challenges, including escalating costs and shifting demand dynamics.

Inflationary pressures have driven up the prices of materials, making construction projects more expensive. Coupled with a sharp rise in interest rates and tightened lending rules, financing has become increasingly challenging for building contractors and real estate developers. Additionally, wage costs have surged by 9.5% as of May 2023, further straining industry margins.

Andreas Kreutzer, who authored the industry report, warns that these factors contribute to an anticipated contraction in construction output for the first time since 2010. With dwindling demand and postponed projects, revenue is forecasted to decline by 4.3% to approximately 55.4 billion euros compared to the previous year.

Stefan Bruckbauer, Chief Economist at Unicredit Bank Austria, underscores a shift in demand dynamics, noting that the residential construction boom of recent years has tapered off. Land prices remain high, deterring potential buyers, while financing costs and construction prices continue to climb, leading to delays in purchases and house-building projects.

The analysis predicts a 6.9% decline in residential construction output this year, with new residential construction bearing the brunt of a 12% decrease. Kreutzer highlights the escalating cost of creating new living space, which has outpaced general inflation rates, posing further challenges to the sector.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Property buying rules for international residents in Austria

Advertisement

Social Party leader proposes job guarantee to long-term unemployed people

Centre-left SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has proposed tackling unemployment by advocating for a job guarantee for the long-term unemployed. Emphasising the need for social and economic benefits, Babler urged swift action from the government to address the growing unemployment crisis.

Under the SPÖ's plan, individuals unemployed for more than a year would be offered employment opportunities, focusing on reintegrating 40,000 long-term unemployed individuals into the workforce.

The proposal aims to provide meaningful employment in various sectors, including municipal roles and support staff positions, drawing inspiration from successful initiatives such as Vienna's 50+ job campaign and the AMS model project in Gramatneusiedl, Lower Austria. For example, as support staff in schools, employees in post offices, renovation work or parking space management.

Babler prepares to present a detailed model developed by experts in the coming weeks, Die Presse reported.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].