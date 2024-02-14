Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Centre-right ÖVP wants to cut unemployment benefits

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) has outlined its "Austria Plan" ahead of the National Council elections, aiming to slash non-wage labor costs by 0.5 percentage points annually until 2030. Through targeted measures, including adjustments to unemployment insurance, the ÖVP seeks to achieve this significant reduction, according to a leaked document obtained by APA.

Central to the ÖVP's strategy is a proposed decrease in the net replacement rate for unemployment benefits, currently set at 55 percent, to below 50 percent over time. Unlike previous reform attempts, which stalled due to disagreements with coalition partners, the ÖVP is advocating for a more aggressive approach to reduce unemployment benefit payouts based on previous net income.

Additionally, the ÖVP aims to eliminate the option for marginal employment while receiving unemployment benefits, arguing for a shift towards full-time employment opportunities for all capable individuals. These reforms, the ÖVP asserts, will curtail expenditure on unemployment benefits and bolster revenue from taxes and social security contributions.

Measles in Austria: Health Ministry calls for urgent vaccinations

As cases of the measles disease rise in Austria, the Health Minister has once again called on people to 'catch up on missed vaccinations'.

Austria's population sees growth, with Vienna leading the way

Austria's population has shown continued growth, albeit at a more modest pace, with Vienna emerging as the focal point of demographic shifts, according to recent data from Statistics Austria.

As of January 1st, 2024, the country's population stood at 9,159,993 individuals, marking an increase of 55,221 people, or 0.6 percent, compared to the previous year. Vienna, the federal capital, experienced the most significant growth, recording a population increase of 1.2 percent and surpassing the two million mark.

Despite Vienna's overall growth, ten districts within the city saw declines, notably Wieden, Alsergrund, and Margareten. However, districts such as Donaustadt and Liesing experienced substantial increases, reflecting dynamic population shifts within the city.

Outside of Vienna, 26 political districts across Austria witnessed population declines, with districts like Leoben and Murau experiencing the sharpest drops. Nonetheless, Austria's overall population continues to grow, albeit at a slower rate compared to previous years.

The data also revealed an increase in the number of residents with foreign citizenship, rising to 19.7 percent of the total population. Vienna, Vorarlberg, and Salzburg reported above-average shares of foreign citizens, while Carinthia, Lower Austria, and Burgenland recorded the lowest percentages.

Austria marks Equal Pay Day with renewed calls for wage transparency

As Austria observes Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, advocates are once again calling for greater transparency in wages and measures to address persistent gender inequalities in the workforce.

Despite progress in some areas, the gender pay gap remains a pressing issue, with women in Austria earning less than their male counterparts. According to the women's network "Business and Professional Women Austria" (BPW), women symbolically work for free from the beginning of the year until February 14, resulting in an average annual income loss of €5,800 and a projected wage gap of €232,000 over 40 years of work.

Women's spokesperson Meri Disoski of the Greens emphasized the need for mandatory income reports for companies with 35 or more employees, citing international examples where such measures have effectively reduced the gender pay gap. Additionally, Disoski reiterated the Greens' call for a legal entitlement to all-day childcare from the age of one as a crucial step in addressing gender disparities.

In response, the ÖVP highlighted proposals for improved income reporting, increased representation of women in management roles, and the immediate introduction of automatic pension splitting. However, disagreements between coalition partners have stalled progress on initiatives like automatic pension splitting, with the Greens advocating for a more comprehensive approach to combating poverty among women in old age.

