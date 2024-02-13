Green cities: How the city of Vienna is promoting sustainability

Advertisement

Vienna is known to many as a city with green sports, excellent infrastructure and a convenient public transport system. The Austrian capital is one of the greenest European cities, particularly if you count its surrounding areas (such as the Vienna Woods) and has made significant progress towards sustainability.

Here are some areas where Vienna is specifically successful.

Almost half of the capital city is covered with parks, gardens and forests. The largest green areas are the Vienna Woods (Wiener Wald) and the Danube Island (Donauinsel), which offer great recreational opportunities to the citizens.

Danube Island is a popular spot for cycling, running, picnics, swimming, and spending long hours with friends and family during the warmer months of the year. The Vienna Woods, surrounding the city, offer visitors a calm or adventurous nature experience with many different hiking, cycling or climbing routes.

The Municipal Department of Parks and Gardens oversees nearly a half million trees: 95,000 trees lining public streets and paths, 188,400 trees on private property, 1,900 on commercial property, and an estimated 200,000 forest trees in public green spaces such as Vienna’s Prater.

Transport and renewable energy

Another factor that makes Vienna sustainable is the city's affordable and effective public transport system, which stands out in comparison to other European capital cities. A yearly card costs €365 and provides transport to all areas within the city without long waiting times.

The city has 162 public transport lines, and 39 percent of the travels within Vienna are made using the services. Viennese citizens are conscious when it comes to choice of mobility: 73 percent take public transport to work, 44 percent walk, 13 percent ride a bike, and 33 percent drive. The number of cycling paths in the city has increased over the last couple of years. As of 2023, Vienna had bike paths stretching across 1,720 kilometres and around 59.000 parking spots available for bikes in the city.

The commitment to renewable energy sources is another critical factor that contributes to Vienna's sustainability.

Vienna, and Austria in general, has made significant progress in transitioning to renewable energy sources. In 2023, 87 percent of Austria's electricity generation was produced by renewable sources, the second highest in the European Union.

In Vienna, 30 percent of the city's energy needs are currently met by renewable sources. The city is utilising renewable energies, renovating its heating system, and organising community participation to decrease and stabilise its carbon footprint. The goal is to fulfil the city's energy needs with the help of heat pumps, waste incineration, geothermal energy, and green gas to cover peak necessity and achieve climate neutrality by the year 2040. Spittelau, Vienna's waste-to-energy plant that utilises waste incineration to generate both electricity and heat, plays a significant role in this process.

Green labels and foods

Vienna is also successful when it comes to establishing sustainable food systems. Local farmers' markets supply the capital with locally produced food of high quality.

The city supports regional agriculture and promotes sustainable food systems through initiatives such as farmers' markets, community gardens, and organic food certification programs. Vienna also encourages residents to reduce food waste and make sustainable choices through awareness campaigns, food waste reduction programs, and accessible composting and recycling facilities.

Furthermore, getting around in Vienna is easy. The city prioritises sustainable urban planning practices, such as effective land use, development of vibrant zones where industrial, residential and commercial needs co-exist and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. The urban planning has improved walkability in the city, reduced the need for a car, and thereby improved quality of life.

Vienna constantly collaborates with other cities, organisations, and stakeholders on sustainability projects through forums such as the European Green Capital Network.