Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Three-quarters of Austrians see the need for nurses from abroad

New survey data has revealed that a large proportion of the Austrian public (57 percent) is worried about who will care for them in old age.

The Foresight study, undertaken on behalf of Caritas, interviewed 1,011 respondents and found that three-quarters of Austrians think more foreign specialists are needed in the country, and only one in five considers the current political efforts to ensure care to be sufficient.

A new survey shows the sectors with the highest numbers of job advertisements - and in which states in Austria you can find them.

Further investigations into Kunasek's house construction

The investigation into Styrian FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek’s house is to be expanded in scope, broadcaster ORF reported. This was announced by Austria’s Chief Public Prosecutor's Office (OStA) in Graz last week and forms part of further investigations into the financial scandal surrounding embezzled party funds of the FPÖ Graz, in which Mario Kunasek is among the accused.

Data shows that sober is the new cool among Gen Z

Young people in Austria are drinking, on average, considerably less alcohol than in the past, according to an Espad survey. The poll showed that those in the ninth and tenth grades (i.e. around 15 years old) drank an average of 15 grams of alcohol per day in 2003 but just 10 grams in 2019, the equivalent of 250ml of beer. Austria’s ‘Alcohol Handbook’, a scientific report commissioned by the country’s health ministry, also found that alcohol consumption amongst young people was falling.

Agriculture Minister 'announces' election dates

Austria’s Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP, Austrian People’s Party) announced September 29th as the date for the Austrian parliamentary elections on the political magazine show Hohes Haus, which was broadcast on ORF on Sunday. This wasn’t a complete surprise as the government has already said this is the preferred date. However, Totschnig mentioned it twice, which is of note because the date has not yet been set, and also some politicians – including some ÖVP state governors – want an earlier summer date.

Austrian government plans construction and renovation programme

Austrian Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) has outlined the first part of the work programme that the ÖVP and Green Party coalition want to undertake by the autumn election. The government is planning a construction programme to support jobs in the building sector and promote eco- and social housing, Kogler told Austrian newspaper Presse am Sonntag. This was to avoid “a big lull and waves of layoffs for a year and a half,” he said. The coalition wants to present the complete plan in the coming weeks.

