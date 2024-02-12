Living in Austria: The best places to take skiing lessons in the slopes

Advertisement

Austria is famous for its excellent skiing locations, and while living in or visiting the country, being able to enjoy the slopes is a dream for many. No matter where in Austria you are, a ski resort is always relatively nearby and offers a fantastic way to spend your free time doing sports in beautiful nature.

If you have never skied or want to improve your skills, visiting a ski school could be a good option. Most ski resorts in Austria offer ski schools with professional instructors.

Taking ski lessons in Austria

Usually, ski classes are divided into group, private, and children's lessons.

Group classes bring skiers of similar knowledge levels together. A qualified instructor helps the group learn and progress while focusing on each individual's progress. A group lesson is typically more affordable than a private one.

READ ALSO: Skiing in Austria: How to check if there’s snow on the slopes

Private classes are a perfect way to see fast progress since the instructor takes time only for you. Private classes are typically charged by the hour and adapted to each participant's ability.

Most ski schools in Austria offer children's classes as a specialised program for children where instructors use age-appropriate teaching methods. Lessons for children focus on introducing young children to the sport at an early age in a fun and safe environment. The lessons aim to develop basic skills, confidence, and a passion for winter sports, which are part of Austrian culture.

Advertisement

Apart from the most typical types of classes, Austria also offers other types of classes, such as adult beginner lessons for adults who might feel nervous about entering the slopes, specialised programs, or different types of advanced courses focusing on various elements such as deep snow skiing, race training, or backcountry skiing.

Best resorts for beginners

Austria offers a wide range of ski resorts, with some of them being more suitable for beginners.

Alpbachtal is a ski resort in Tyrol, located in southern Austria. The ski area offers 109 kilometres of slopes surrounded by tall, peaky mountains. As a beginner, Alpbachtal is a good option since the resort offers many easy and wide slopes and relatively flat terrain, making it possible to practice in a safe environment.

READ ALSO: Should I take out insurance before skiing in Austria?

The resort also offers various ski schools and discount cards for accessing only certain parts of the ski area, which can be great for beginners who only want to ski down easier slopes. One of them is the Schi- und Snowboardschule Alpbach. There a group class for adults and children costs €95 for four hours, while four hours of private classes costs €275.

Flachau ski resort is located in the Salzburg region and offers around 115 kilometres of ski slopes. The resort has a wide range of easy slopes and beginner-friendly lifts, allowing beginners to progress gradually from easy slopes to slightly more advanced ones.

"Geil!" might be a great word to use on an idyllic day of skiing in the Austrian Alps. (Photo by Volker Meyer / Pexels)

The resort also offers different ski schools, such as Skischule Flachau, which provides training for beginners in both group and private settings.

In Carinthia, you find Gerlitzen ski resort. It is a smaller resort that offers around 42 kilometres of slopes and is well-suited for beginners. The resort provides special ski areas for beginners, separated from other slopes. The beginners can practice their skills on wide and gentle slopes. The resort also offers ski schools with experienced instructors specialising in teaching beginners, such as Ski und Snowboardschule Gerlitzen.

READ ALSO: The five best hidden ski resorts in Austria

In Styria, one hour's drive from Vienna, you find Stuhleck ski resort. Stuhleck is a smaller ski resort with around 43 kilometres of slopes, many of which are suitable for beginners. The resort offers beginners many easy and wide slopes separated from more advanced ones. The area also provides ski schools where you can take lessons privately or in groups. One of them is Schneesport Taberhofer.

Advertisement

The right clothes and equipment

When going skiing, clothes and equipment are essential to take into consideration. Most skiers use different layers when hitting the slopes because they make adapting to changing weather and regulating body temperature easier.

Base layers made of moisture-absorbing materials help you stay dry, insulating layers provide warmth, and outer layers protect against wind and moisture. It is common to use soft shells with breathable materials, often in the shape of a down jacket and then a waterproof wind jacket on top of it.

READ ALSO: How to dress for the cold weather in Austria

When it comes to equipment, wearing a helmet is essential to protect against head injuries. Goggles should offer high UV protection, and boots should provide a great fit. Finding boots that suit you well is essential to be comfortable and flexible. Sometimes, trying on a few pairs to see what is most suitable is necessary.

Advertisement

Poles should be the correct length for the skier's height and technique, and the ski bindings need to be adjusted to the skier's height and weight to release correctly if you fall. All this can be explained in more detail at the ski rental shop, the ski shop, or the ski school.