Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Demand in nursing and care sector projected to surge

A recently updated nursing staff requirement forecast by Gesundheit Österreich (GÖG) indicates a pressing need for nearly 200,000 additional nursing and care staff by 2050 to sustain Austria's current care and support infrastructure. According to the study, the demand projection—considering retirements and demographic shifts—reveals a substantial annual deficit of up to 3,000 personnel in the care sector.

The study, spearheaded by Brigitte Juraszovich, Deputy Head of the Healthcare Professions and Long-Term Care Department at GÖG, builds upon a previous forecast up to 2030, now extended to 2050. Notably, the analysis excludes factors such as emigration and staff turnover, meaning that the figures represent a conservative estimate.

Anticipating retirements and demographic trends, the forecast outlines a cumulative additional requirement of approximately 51,000 personnel by 2030, escalating to 196,500 by 2050.

Despite ongoing efforts to train personnel, the study reveals a persistent disparity between the number of graduates and the demand for nursing staff. While an average of around 5,100 individuals are trained annually in nursing, the study estimates a demand for 7,000 to 8,000 graduates each year, resulting in an annual gap of 2,000 to 3,000 individuals.

To bridge this gap, the study advocates for a multifaceted approach, including incentivising recruitment of international nursing staff and re-entry into the profession, enhancing working conditions, leveraging technology for efficiency gains, and prioritising preventive measures to reduce care needs.

EXPLAINED: Why it’s worth filling in your annual tax return in Austria

Income tax return has many names in Austria, but the 'Steuerausgleich' or employee assessment, could be a way to claim back some money owed to you by the Austrian tax man.

Centre-left divided over possible federal coalition with centre-right

Since 2017, the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) has found itself in the opposition, but the party is now eyeing a potential comeback to government after the upcoming national elections.

Carinthia's governor, Peter Kaiser (SPÖ), advocates reviving the once-grand coalition in the federal government, stating its potential benefit for Austria. Speaking on Ö1's "Morgenjournal" on Tuesday, Kaiser stressed the necessity for significant concessions from both sides on key issues, noting that compromise could pave the way for progress.

The viability of a coalition between the SPÖ and ÖVP is uncertain based on current polling, which suggests a potential need for a third partner to secure a majority. The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), led by Herbert Kickl, has been polling strongly, complicating the political landscape. Despite differences in tax policies and inflation, Kaiser believes these obstacles can be overcome to pursue common goals, particularly preventing an FPÖ-led government.



In Tyrol, SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer aligns with Kaiser's stance on coalition strategy, advocating for a stable two-party coalition with the ÖVP. However, in Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil emphasises the imperative of winning the election before considering coalition options. Doskozil cautions against publicising tactics prematurely.

Healthcare expenses rose in Austria in 2022

In 2022, Austria witnessed a moderate increase in healthcare expenditure, totalling €49.9 billion, as revealed by a recent release from Statistics Austria. This expenditure represents 11.2 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), a slight uptick from the previous year.

Comparatively, in 2021, healthcare spending amounted to €49.2 billion, accounting for 12.2 percent of GDP. The nominal increase, however, is attributed to the rise in GDP, according to Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria. Austria ranks eighth in the OECD comparison, with an average healthcare spending of 9.2 percent of GDP.

Private expenditure, encompassing contributions from households, voluntary health insurers, and companies, amounted to €11.2 billion, representing 22.4 percent of total healthcare expenditure. Meanwhile, public spending, contributed by the federal government, states, municipalities, and social insurance providers, totalled €38.7 billion, constituting 77.6 percent of total healthcare spending—a marginal increase from the previous year.

Despite declining coronavirus-related expenses, healthcare expenses remained elevated, primarily fueled by spending unrelated to the pandemic. Public funds allocated to treatment in private practices, inpatient rehabilitation, and medication witnessed an above-average growth rate.

Of the public funds disbursed, €14.7 billion were allocated to hospitals and outpatient clinics, with Vienna accounting for the highest expenditure at €4.2 billion, which was attributed to its population size and patient volume. Conversely, Burgenland recorded the lowest spending at €318 million.

Professional courses announced for refugees in Vienna

Efforts to integrate young refugees into the labour market are gaining momentum with the substantial expansion of relevant school places in Vienna, set to start in September.

At a press conference on Wednesday, it was announced that 5,000 new course spots will be made available, primarily targeting individuals aged 18 to 25. The initiative aims to equip asylum-entitled youth with the necessary skills and qualifications for employment opportunities.

Martin Kocher, Minister of Labour (ÖVP), expressed enthusiasm for the project, which the federal government and the state of Vienna jointly finance. With a roughly 50:50 funding arrangement, Vienna will witness a quadrupling of college places, accelerating the integration process for young individuals—the program seeks swift structural integration, offering qualification measures alongside language acquisition.

Peter Hacker, Vienna City Councillor (SPÖ), mentioned the pressing need for workers across various sectors, from healthcare to hospitality, highlighting the importance of integrating those already residing in Austria to bolster social cohesion.

While the program primarily targets young individuals granted residence permits, such as those entitled to asylum or subsidiary protection, it also reserves 1,000 places for individuals likely to remain in the asylum process, notably Syrians.

The college aims to prepare participants for vocational training or direct entry into the job market. Katharina Luger, Deputy Managing Director of the Vienna Public Employment Service (AMS), cited early successes, with 23 percent of participants securing employment within three months.

College attendance typically spans four to twelve months, with participants able to exit upon finding employment. The curriculum covers literacy, basic education, German language proficiency, digital skills, workshops, job application training, internships, and financial literacy.

Homeowner in Lower Austria shoots at burglars

A dramatic incident unfolded in Würnitz (Korneuburg district) on Wednesday night when an intruder was shot during a robbery at a local residence.

According to police reports, three masked men broke into a house around 1:00 a.m. The house dog reacted to the intrusion, prompting the 50-year-old homeowner to investigate. Upon confronting the burglars on the ground floor, she was assaulted and hurt.

Her 71-year-old husband, with a legally owned pistol, rushed to her aid. He reportedly fired shots at one of the intruders, injuring him. The other two assailants fled the scene while the wounded intruder managed to escape the house before collapsing in the courtyard. Emergency services were promptly called, and the injured burglar was arrested and transported to the hospital for surgery. Reports indicate that he is now in stable condition and out of immediate danger.

The woman received treatment at a hospital and has since been discharged. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities focusing on analysing surveillance footage from the property and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of Wednesday morning, there was no information available regarding the whereabouts of the two other suspected intruders. Despite an extensive search effort involving a helicopter and K-9 units, their whereabouts remain unknown.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].