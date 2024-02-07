REVEALED: Where are the part-time jobs in Austria?

Advertisement

The Austrian job market is looking increasingly like a market for part-timers, a new survey by job advertising website Karriere.at shows. The trend has been recognised by the federal government, which has launched several initiatives to try to get people to work longer hours.

Although full-time positions continue to make up the largest share of advertisements at 76 percent, an increasingly large percentage are part-time positions: It has risen from 10 to 15 percent since 2021, the report said.

In addition, the proportion of advertisements stating "full-time or part-time possible" rose by a further percentage point. Overall, the option to work full-time or part-time is available in 11 percent of advertised positions.

Where are the part-time positions?

The occupational field of "pharmaceuticals, health, social services" once again leads the list of occupational fields with the highest proportion of advertised part-time positions (40 percent), as well as those with the highest proportion of positions with a part-time and a full-time option (36 percent).

The occupational field of "leadership management" has the highest proportion of full-time positions (93 percent), followed by "technology, engineering" and "IT" (84 percent each).

"Healthcare and social sector employers are more flexible than average regarding working hours. In job advertisements, they specifically target people who can or want to work less than 38 hours per week", said Karriere CEO Georg Konjovic.

He added: "In contrast, positions in traditionally male-dominated professional fields are still only advertised as full-time positions."



Which Austrian states have more part-time opportunities?

Most part-time jobs in 2023 were in Vienna, both in absolute figures and as a percentage, according to the survey.

The federal capital also generally had the most job advertisements, with Vienna accounting for 28 percent of all advertisements on karriere.at in the previous year. Upper Austria was once again in second place among the federal states with the most job advertisements on the website at 22 percent, followed by Styria with 12 percent.

Upper Austria and Styria led the way in terms of apprenticeship vacancies: 29 percent of all apprenticeship spots were advertised in Upper Austria and 17 percent in Styria. In both states, most apprenticeship positions were in the occupational fields of "technology, engineering", "production, trades" and "sales, customer service".

Overall, the number of apprenticeships advertised remained high, with a decrease of just two percent compared to the record year of 2022.