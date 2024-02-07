City of Vienna warns public over 'residence letter' scam

Advertisement

The Stadt Wien administration has warned residents of the Austrian capital about a new (and very deceptive) scam targeting the people in the city.

"Some Viennese households are currently receiving deceptively genuine-looking letters asking them to enter personal data on a website. This letter is not from us! The city never asks you to enter registration data on websites", the administration said.

The City of Vienna also shared a picture of the letter - with printed warnings of its fake content.

Wir wiederholen: Dieser Brief stammt nicht von uns! Die Stadt fordert nie dazu auf, Meldedaten auf Webseiten einzugeben! Es handelt sich um einen Betrugsversuch. pic.twitter.com/xf41MVsRxn — Stadt Wien (@Stadt_Wien) February 7, 2024

The scammers target residents of Vienna, telling them they must update or enter their personal data on a website. The data can then be used to clone identities or extort money from the victims, for example.

The city added: "Do not follow the link in the letter and never enter your registration data in the web form! Registrations in the Central Register of Residents can only be made in person at a city registration office or online via a federal application."

Advertisement

Fake messages

Scams with fake messages have become more popular in Austria over the years. Last year, several residents nationwide received a text message regarding a "seizure" by the tax office. Clicking on a link would take you to a fake site mimicking the tax office in Austria with a request to transfer €379 to an Austrian bank account.

Also in 2023, thousands of people across Austria received messages from fraudsters pretending to be an Austrian bank. In the messages, people are told they need to update their access to their online bank account, or it will expire in the next few days. The recipients are then given a link to click on where they can enter their bank details - but this is a con, the Federal Criminal Police Office said at the time.

What to do if I get targeted?

Police have urged people to keep in mind that banks and governments will never send links to you asking you to unlock your account or give them personal information.

They also say people should only install apps from known sources and that no one should enter details of their bank account and/or payment cards when prompted if it is not clear who the person asking is.

READ ALSO: Austrian police warn public about new 'WhatsApp scam'

People should delete any suspicious messages they receive or hang up on callers.

"In case of doubt, contact your personal bank advisor and inquire about the message sent to you," added police.

"In the event of damage, inform your bank immediately and report the matter to a police station."