Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Prices remain high in Austria

After a noticeable surge in food prices in September 2021, a recent study by the Chamber of Labor (AK) reveals that these prices persist at elevated levels. The AK's latest price monitor, analysing a basket of 40 selected food and drugstore products, indicates a 1.6 percent price increase between December 2022 and December 2023.

The study focuses on affordable products in Viennese supermarkets, revealing marginal price hikes from December 2022 to December 2023 - but at a high level. In December 2022, the average cost of the basket of goods stood at €72.40, climbing to just under €74 in December 2023.

Although general inflation in December reached 5.6 percent, the AK report notes that the prices of inexpensive products have surged by 44 percent since September 2021. The initial wave of inflation in September 2021 primarily affected the cheapest products, with some prices nearly doubling. For instance, potatoes, sunflower oil, penne pasta, and flour experienced significant price increases of around 102 percent, 99 percent, 90 percent, and 88 percent, respectively.

The AK Price Monitor surveyed seven Viennese supermarkets and discounters (Hofer, Lidl, Penny, Billa, Billa Plus, Interspar, and Spar).

'Most of us don't live in castles': What became of Austria's Habsburg dynasty?

For over 600 years, they were Europe’s most powerful dynasty - ruling from their seat in Vienna - but whatever happened to the Habsburgs? The Local spoke with one of them to find out more.

Around 26,500 people received protection in Austria in 2023

Austria extended protection to nearly 26,500 individuals in the past year, as reported in the full-year statistics released by the Ministry of the Interior.

According to the ministry's preliminary reports, the total number of asylum applications amounted to 58,698, reflecting a substantial decrease of 48 percent compared to 2022.



Regarding gender distribution, nearly 32,000 men and approximately 7,000 women sought refuge in Austria. Approximately 19,800 asylum seekers were minors, with around 5,100 being unaccompanied minors, mainly comprising refugees from Afghanistan. More than half of all applicants fell within the 18 to 35 age group.

Syria topped the list of countries of origin, followed by Afghanistan and Turkey. Despite India ranking eighth, no applicants were granted asylum in 2023. Among the top countries, Syria had the highest recognition rate for asylum, at 61 percent.

Austrian gets Grammy win

Markus Illko, a prominent figure in Austria's music scene, has secured Austria's seventh Grammy win in the "Best Arrangement Instrumental" category. Illko collaborated with renowned artists such as Tommy Emmanuel and John Carter Cash to create a fresh interpretation of the classic Johnny Cash song "Folsom Prison Blues."

Hailing from Styria, Markus Illko is a guitarist and an accomplished music producer. Notable past Austrian Grammy recipients include Herbert von Karajan (1979), Peter Rauhofer (2000), AKG, Joe Zawinul, and Stefan Sagmeister (all in 2010), as well as the best opera recording in 2018.

Rising violence in Austrian schools

A trend of increasing violence among pupils in Austria's schools is revealed by a recent report on the doubling of suspensions in the past school year compared to 2017/18. The number of suspensions rose from around 1,000 to 2,000.

The Ministry of Education, responding to a parliamentary question from the far-right FPÖ, shared detailed figures on suspensions. Vienna and Upper Austria recorded the highest numbers—more than 800 and 500, respectively. Conversely, Tyrol and Styria reported the lowest figures, with 19 and 73 suspensions, respectively. Secondary school pupils faced suspension most frequently.

While specific reasons for the suspensions were not detailed due to the complexity of each case and data protection considerations, the FPÖ's inquiry also sought information on the pupils' country of origin. However, the Ministry clarified that nationality is not a criterion and is not documented.

