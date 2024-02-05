Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Electric car sales surge in Austria

Austria witnessed a remarkable surge in the market for purely electric cars in 2023, with a 3 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to an "Electric Vehicle Sales Review" study, Der Standard reported.

The analysis focused on 20 selected global markets and revealed that approximately 48,000 purely battery-powered electric cars (BEVs) were sold in Austria last year.

This growth in the purely electric car segment outpaced that of hybrids or plug-in hybrids, signalling a significant shift in consumer preferences. With a market share of around 20 percent, pure electric vehicles could soon surpass full hybrids, which currently hold a 21 percent market share.

Austria ranked fifth in Europe for the highest increase in BEV registrations, following Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and France. Germany maintained its position as the largest market for electric cars, followed by France, Spain, Italy, and the UK.

READ ALSO: How to get a €5,000 government subsidy to buy an electric car in Austria

What kind of discounts can you get as a student in Austria?

During the student years, many count the coins in the wallet. However, you can make things a little bit easier by taking advantage of the student discounts that exist in Austria.

Thousands of people at a demonstration against the right in Graz

In the wake of significant demonstrations in Vienna, Innsbruck, and Salzburg protesting against right-wing extremism, Graz joined the movement with a large rally on Saturday. The event, organised by the "Alliance for Human Rights and Democracy," took place in sunny weather, attracting many participants.

While the organisers claimed around 10,000 attendees, the police estimated several thousand, and APA suggested approximately 5,000 participants The police and organisers reported that the rally concluded peacefully.

The event was officially registered for around 5,000 people, and by 3:15 p.m., an estimated 2,500 people had gathered on the station forecourt, with a continuous influx of participants. The alliance, comprising approximately 135 associations and organisations, outlined its goals emphasising unity against racism, xenophobia, and right-wing extremism.

READ ALSO: Tens of thousands protest against Austria's far-right

Advertisement

Dog owners will have to 'pass a test' in Austria

The Austrian government has announced a comprehensive amendment to the Animal Protection Act, targeting dog owners and individuals keeping exotic pets. The proposed changes, set to be discussed in the National Council in April, include mandatory practical tests for all new dog owners and stricter rules for keeping exotic animals, Die Presse reported.

Upon the amendment's implementation, every individual acquiring a dog in Austria will be required to have a certificate of competence and to complete a two-hour practical course, irrespective of the breed or age of the animal. This change aims to ensure that new dog owners are adequately qualified to care for their pets. Existing dog owners are exempt from the compulsory courses.

The proposed amendment also addresses the rising trend of keeping exotic animals, such as parrots, snakes, lizards, and frogs, as pets in Austria. Individuals acquiring exotic animals after the amendment's enactment must provide a four-hour certificate of competence.

READ ALSO: Dog tax and insurance: What are Austria's pet ownership rules?

Advertisement

Up to 17 degrees at the start of the vacation week

As students in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Vorarlberg gear up for their semester break this week, they can anticipate an unusually mild and sunny start to February.

According to Geosphere Austria, temperatures could reach up to 17C, with the warmest conditions expected in the eastern and southeastern regions.

Monday's weather will start with cloudiness in the north and east during the first half of the day, accompanied by rain showers, mainly in mountainous and northern areas. Morning temperatures will range from minus four to plus five degrees, reaching six to eleven degrees in windy regions. Daytime highs are forecasted between nine and 17 degrees.

Tuesday may start with fog in some areas, particularly in the Rhine Valley, Innviertel, inner Alpine regions, and the south. Early temperatures will range from minus six to plus five degrees, rising to seven to 16 degrees during the day, with the warmest conditions in the east and southeast.

Wednesday's weather forecast indicates persistent fog and high fog patches, mainly in the south. Nevertheless, sunny weather is expected in most regions. Morning temperatures are forecasted between minus three and plus seven degrees, with daytime highs reaching eight to 15 degrees.

Advertisement

Far-right gains traction ahead of EU vote

As preparations intensify for the upcoming EU elections on June 9th, the Freedom Party (FPÖ) has secured the top position in the polls, according to a recent survey conducted by OGM for the Kurier Sunday edition. The FPÖ garnered significant support with 26 percent, marking a notable increase from their 2019 EU election result of 17.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the ÖVP (Austrian People's Party) and SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) are closely contesting for the second spot, with 22 percent and 21 percent, respectively. The ÖVP is poised to lose 13 percentage points compared to the previous election's result of 34.6 percent, while the SPÖ is also experiencing a decline from its 2019 outcome of 23.9 percent.

The Greens, at 14 percent, have maintained a position close to their 2019 result of 14.1 percent. Notably, NEOS is positioned for substantial gains with 12 percent, a significant increase from their 2019 result of 8.4 percent.

The survey, conducted between January 22-24 and 29-31, involved 2,076 Austrian eligible voters, with a margin of fluctuation at 2.2 percent.

READ ALSO: How much of a threat is Austria's far-right Identitarian Movement?the local

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].