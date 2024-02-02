What's on: 10 things to do in Austria this February

Advertisement

Get energized by Jungle Book- The Musical

In February, Jungle Book- The Musical starts touring Austria. On the 8th of February at 4 pm, the first show takes place in Marchtrenk, Upper Austria, in KulturRaum TRENK.S. The story of the boy Mowgli and his animal friends has entertained children all over the world for decades.

This time, the story is told through a musical filled with humour and specially composed music. The musical focuses on how friendships can overcome boundaries and is an energized show where the jungle comes to life, and Mowgli and his animal friends take the audience on an adventurous journey.

Experience local and nature-inspired art

Artist and painter Christine Elefant-Kedl is well-known in Burgenland as a subtle painter of organic forms and colourful landscapes. From the 21st of February to the 21st of April, her latest artwork will be exposed at the Oberschützen Cultural Centre in Burgenland.

Christine finds her subjects and inspiration mainly in southern Burgenland but also from travelling abroad.

She captures flower meadows, trees, bushes, exotic florals and snow-covered branches on canvas and paper.

Celebrate Fasching Tuesday

Fasching Tuesday, also known as Shrove Tuesday, is the day that marks the end of the carnival season in the German-speaking regions before the onset of Lent. It is the day before Ash Wednesday, which signifies the beginning of the 40-day period of reflection and fasting leading up to Easter.

This year, Fasching Tuesday is on the 13th of February, and it is celebrated in many parts of the country. In Graz, the traditional carnival parade will take place on this day and start at 12:15 pm in Herrengasse, making its way to the main square of the city where a jury awards the funniest costumes in various categories.

The Fasching parade, rooted in the celebration of Fasching, is a lively and colourful event that takes place during the Fasching season, normally from the 11th of November to Ash Wednesday (this year, the 14th of February). The parade participants dress up in costumes and masks and the parade offers music, dance, and different performances.

Enjoy some luxury food-tasting

On the 8th of February, from 8 pm to 10 pm, the Oldtimer Museum und Erlebniswelt “Der fahr(T)raum” just outside Salzburg gathers gourmet specialists from the region who will invite their visitors to a culinary tasting journey, letting them become familiar with their products.

In a small group, you will experience the tasting as a “speed dating event” where you are introduced to small delicacies, surrounded by the museum's vintage cars.

During the event, you will have time to talk to the gourmet specialists, purchase food, snacks and drinks, and enjoy live music in a cosy atmosphere.

Join a Sound of Music guided tour

Book a half-day guided tour and visit the locations used during the filming of The Sound of Music in Salzburg.

The tour allows you to relive your favourite moments from the movie and explore Salzburg and its surroundings. During the tour, the guide will show you the architectural and historical landmarks of the region and the famous Lake District while you enjoy music from the movie's original soundtrack.

Dance Walz

In Carinthia, February is famous for the grand finale of the ball season.

The most popular ball in the Klagenfurt is the Rosenball, which takes place on 12th February in Messehalle 5. The ball takes place on Rose Monday, the evening before Shrove Tuesday. Under this year's motto 'It should rain red roses for us,' the dancing event starts at 8:30 pm.

Anyone who would like to dress up and dance traditional dances, together with a mix of modern ones, surrounded by flowers, should come and participate.

Visit Wiener Comic & Film Börse

This Sunday, on the 4th of February from 10 am to 4 pm at Längenfeldgasse 13-15 in Vienna, the Wiener Comic & Film Börse takes place. The event is a scene for enthusiasts, collectors, and fans to explore, buy, sell, and exchange comic books, films and other items. Here you can make a bargain and search for specific items in a large location together with like-minded.

Explore Roberto Mattas surrealistic art

Chilean surrealist painter and sculptor Roberto Matta is considered one of the most visionary painters of the 20th century. He is known for creating dreamlike and imaginative paintings that explored feelings and thoughts. Roberto Mattas worked with unique shapes in his art, touched on social and political issues and influenced other famous artists such as Dorothea Tanning.

From the 24th of February until the 2nd of June, his exhibition is being held at Kunstforum Wien.

Learn more about Frida Kahlo

During the month of February, on various occasions, Vorarlberger Landestheater sets up the theatre play “Frida Kahlo – Viva La Vida”.

The play is about the life and art of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and her role as a woman in a male-dominated art world. Frida Kahlo is celebrated for her contributions to both the art world and the feminist movement. In her artistic works, she brings up taboo subjects such as miscarriages, childlessness, and the deformation of her own body.

Physical pain and limitations accompanied Frida throughout her whole life due to a horrific bus accident she suffered as a child.

Practice yoga on a mountaintop

Once a week, you can take the cable car up to Patscherkofel Mountain outside Innsbruck to participate in a yoga event at the mountain station.

The event offers you the chance to practice yoga in a group with professional instructors while enjoying the view of the snow-covered mountains and Innsbruck city. The meeting time is at 2 pm at the valley station of the Patscherkofel cable car, and it is necessary to bring your own yoga mat.

The event takes place from 2:30 to 15:45, and the next opportunity is on the 9th of February.