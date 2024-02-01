What's on in Vienna: 5 things you can do this weekend

Advertisement

Semester break 2024 - Play days in the town hall

Experience the transformation of the town hall into a vast world of games with the WIENXTRA Games Box. This exciting event offers a playground for children and families, featuring the latest and most entertaining board games. Engage in creative workshops to invent your own games, fostering a spirit of innovation and imagination.

For enthusiasts of console and digital games, dedicated gaming zones are available, complemented by an information area catering to both kids and parents. Dive into a world of craft, creativity, and experimentation with various stations designed to inspire and entertain. Don't miss the chance to witness magic tricks by Mr. Murphy, adding an extra layer of wonder to the gaming experience. The WIENXTRA Games Box promises a delightful fusion of fun, learning, and creativity for participants of all ages.

Date: from February 5th to 7th

Price: free admission

Location: Vienna City Hall (Lichtenfelsgasse)

Ice rink in Draschepark

If you want to go to a less touristy ice rink than the one on Rathaus, Drasche Park, in the fourth district, is a great option. There is free admission to the court and you can rent the skates on the spot too.

Date: daily until February 12th from 8am to 10 pm

Price: free admission

Location: Alois-Drasche-Park 1

Power Disco

Too frequently, the best part of the club night is reserved for the final 15 minutes when the DJ decides to drop tracks from Bonnie Tyler, or Journey allowing you to unleash the last vestiges of your inner party animal. For disco lovers, there is an end to this agony with the Power Disco party taking place this Friday. Expect an endless amount of bangers.

Date: February 2nd from 11:4pm to 4 am

Price: Free admission

Location: Coco Club Vienna, U-Bahn-Bogen

Early reading day

Looking at pictures, singing songs, playing knee riders - even the very youngest children love picture books, music and playing with language. At this event, they will be able to experiment with a selection of special books, sing and rhyme.

Babies and toddlers can experience books with all their senses through pictures and stories. Registration is required by calling +43 1 4000 171 62 or by e-mail.

Date: February 2nd at 10am

Price: free admission

Location: Hormayrgasse 2/ 2/



Prosi's Chai and Chaat Brunch

Prosi, the exotic supermarket in the 7th district, doubles as a restaurant and cordially invites you to indulge in a Chai & Chaat Brunch this Saturday. Immerse yourself in the comforting flavours of homemade chai accompanied by delectable chaat, samosas with chana, and dahi bhalla. Make sure you have a reservation, though.

Date: February 3rd at 11:30am

Location: Kandlgasse 44