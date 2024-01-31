Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austria moves up two places in global corruption index, but concerns remain

Austria has climbed two places in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, now ranking 20th out of 180 countries.

While the country's anti-corruption measures have shown some effectiveness, concerns persist. The CEO of Transparency International-Austria (TI-Austria), Alexander Picker, considers this improvement a "sobering testimony for the Republic" and warns of increasing disillusionment with politics.

Five years ago, Austria was in twelfth place globally and tenth in Europe. Recent scandals, including the Ibiza video revelation, contributed to a noticeable decline in the ranking.

Denmark secured the top spot in the index this year, followed by Finland and New Zealand. Austria achieved 71 points, landing it in 13th place in Europe. Germany and Switzerland outperformed Austria in the neighbouring countries. Somalia (11 points) and Venezuela, Syria, and South Sudan (13 points each) occupied the lowest positions.

Georg Krakow, a board member of TI-Austria, emphasised that the index reflects the perceived image of politicians, the administration, and the judiciary. Krakow urged decision-makers to uphold high standards of responsibility. Critical milestones for improvement include establishing the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office, updates to the Code of Criminal Procedure, robust legal protections, and enhancements to lobbying laws.

First decline in Austrian deaths since start of the pandemic

Preliminary data from Statistics Austria reveals that Austria experienced the first decrease in deaths in 2023 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual number of deaths had consistently risen before this year. In 2023, 88,321 deaths were reported, marking a decline from the previous years. The life expectancy of women increased by 0.42 years, reaching 84.20 years, while men's life expectancy rose by 0.32 years to 79.37 years.

Despite the improvement, the number of deaths remains above average, considering the ageing population. Compared to the pre-pandemic level, 6.6 percent more people died in 2023. The decrease in deaths is notable, with around 5,000 fewer deaths recorded in 2023 compared to 2022, a 5.4 percent reduction.

However, this decline is relative, as the number of deaths in 2023 still surpasses the average of the five years preceding the pandemic (2015 to 2019).

The data shows that most deaths occurred at the beginning of the year, with weeks 1 and 2 registering the highest numbers. Calendar week 1 (2 to 8 January 2023) saw 2,365 deaths, and week 2 (9 to 15 January) recorded 2,123 deaths. The warmer months generally had lower death numbers, with weeks 35 (August 28 to September 3) and 26 (June 26 to July 2) having the lowest figures of 1,407 and 1,408 deaths, respectively.

While the preliminary results indicate a decline, the final data for 2023 is expected to be slightly higher due to late registrations and deaths abroad. The final figure is projected to be around 90,000 deaths.

Finance Minister defends the ÖVP's "Austria Plan"

The official start of the election campaign in Austria saw the ÖVP presenting its "Austria Plan," outlining the party's visions beyond the current legislative period.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer's proposals, including tax cuts and bonuses, have faced criticism for their unclear cost and lack of specified counter-financing measures. Experts estimate that the suggested plans could cost several billion euros, broadcaster ORF reported.



Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, also from the ÖVP, countered these concerns with a paper, emphasising that the tax cuts and bonuses, like the proposed €1,000 per year tax bonus for full-time employees, could positively impact the national budget. The faster adjustment of the de facto retirement age to the statutory retirement age and measures to restrict "immigration into the social system" also contribute to counter-financing.

However, the paper did not provide details on some of the measures mentioned by Nehammer, such as investments in "green combustion engines" and a 20 billion road construction program up to 2040. While Brunner acknowledged the goal of a balanced budget, the precise quantification of the financial impact of the ÖVP's plans remains uncertain.

Fiscal Council head Christoph Badelt expressed concerns about the plans of all parties involved in the election campaign, noting that Austria already has a budget deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP.

Aid organisations push for equal treatment of Ukrainian refugees in Austria

Major aid organisations in Austria, including Caritas, Diakonie, Hilfswerk, Red Cross, and Volkshilfe, are urging for Ukrainian refugees to be granted the same treatment as those entitled to asylum in light of the upcoming election campaign.

The umbrella organisation Bundesarbeitsgemeinschaft Freie Wohlfahrt (BAG) emphasised the need for a long-term perspective and security for the approximately 70,000 displaced persons in Austria, given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The organisations criticised the lack of progress since their previous appeal in September for long-term protection for Ukrainian refugees. Caritas Secretary General Anna Parr called for a solution before the start of the election campaign, stating that it is irresponsible to leave Ukraine's displaced persons in a waiting position after two years.

Diakonie Director Maria Katharina Moser echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need for a long-term perspective. Despite access to the labour market, obstacles associated with work in basic care remain significant, according to Vice President of the Red Cross Anja Oberkofler.

Currently, Ukrainians fall under an EU directive with temporary protection status extended until March 2025.

Chamber of Labour calls for an end to fixed-term rents

The Chamber of Labor (AK) advocates for eliminating fixed-term rents, arguing that they entail high costs and significant uncertainty for tenants.

The proposal suggests maintaining an exception for private landlords but limiting it to a single apartment, allowing, for instance, parents to secure housing for their children in advance. The Chamber of Labor emphasises that while fixed-term rentals were introduced for exceptions in the 1990s, they have become the norm.

Over the past decade, the proportion of temporary rental apartments has increased from one in three to one in two. The Chamber of Labor argues that an equal number of temporary rental units have been added out of the 160,000 new rental apartments built in the last ten years. Most tenants in fixed-term leases did so involuntarily, often due to a lack of alternatives.

According to Thomas Ritt, the head of the Chamber of Labor's Communal and Housing department, tenants in fixed-term leases face vulnerability to potential abuses and often refrain from reporting irregularities. Ritt emphasises the need for the federal government to take action by abolishing fixed-term leases and improving the rent freeze, which has had minimal impact.

