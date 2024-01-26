Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Former Finance Minister Gernot Blümel Testifies in Kurz Trial

On Thursday, Gernot Blümel, the former Finance Minister of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), provided testimony in the trial against ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for alleged false statements in the Ibiza Investigation Committee. Kurz also addressed the court during the proceedings.

During his testimony, Blümel emphasised ministerial independence in staff appointments, contradicting allegations that Kurz played down his role in appointments to the ÖBAG supervisory board. The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) accused Kurz and his former cabinet head, Bernhard Bonelli, of downplaying their involvement.

The ex-chancellor's statements conflicted with the testimony of Thomas Schmid, a former board member of the state holding company ÖBAG, who claimed Blümel was the initial point of contact for ÖBAG.

At the trial's onset, Blümel clarified his enduring friendship with Kurz, stating, "We are still close to this day." Regarding his relationship with Schmid, he noted differences despite past professional ties, humorously remarking, "The last time we wished each other a happy birthday."

In the trial's aftermath, Kurz unexpectedly delivered a self-defence speech, emphasising his non-decisive role in ÖBAG appointments and praising Schmid during discussions. Further witnesses, including ÖBAG Supervisory Board Chairman Helmut Kern, Bernd Brünner, and Susanne Höllinger, are scheduled to testify.

New expansion plans for Austrian railways

The climate minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) and ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä unveiled the "Target Network 2040," a strategy for expanding the rail network over the next 15 years.

The plan includes projects such as extending the Innkreisbahn to reduce the Vienna-Munich journey time to 2.5 hours. Other highlights involve the completion of the Brenner axis to reduce Innsbruck-Munich travel time to 65 minutes, better integration of Vienna Airport, and upgraded connections to Slovenia and Croatia.

The plan aims to enhance local public transport frequencies, extend infrastructure in Vienna, and benefit rural areas. The estimated cost for the 67 planned projects is around €26 billion by 2040.

Charges Filed Against Former Vienna Cab Drivers Involved in Thefts

The Vienna public prosecutor's office has filed charges against three former cab drivers accused of engaging in a series of deliberate thefts from heavily intoxicated victims outside nightclubs, broadcaster ORF reported.

The criminal taxi drivers, aged between 33 and 57, are charged explicitly with aggravated theft in a criminal organisation, with a particular focus on stealing high-priced wristwatches from their victims.

The case gained attention the previous year when a 33-year-old taxi driver was arrested and placed in custody. According to the prosecutor's office, there were initially reports of up to 60 potential victims, but the charges brought forward relate to nearly 20 theft cases. The accused primarily targeted their victims' luxury watches, with the total estimated damage amounting to 350,000 euros.

The modus operandi of the perpetrators followed a consistent pattern. After picking up heavily intoxicated passengers, the taxi drivers would take detours to the vicinity of the passengers' specified residential addresses. They waited until the victims fell asleep due to alcohol consumption, at which point they stole valuables, particularly high-end watches. Victims often discovered the missing items only after exiting the taxi.

In addition to the theft charges, the 33-year-old main suspect also faces accusations of robbery in two cases where the watches were forcibly taken, or an attempt was made to do so. Another individual who played a role in organising the resale of some stolen watches faces charges of receiving stolen goods.

The arrests were made based on witness statements, video recordings, and analysis of messenger services. The main perpetrator was apprehended in mid-September and caught in the act with a recently stolen Rolex. If convicted, the defendants could face up to ten years in prison.

Thousands expected at rally Against Right-Wing Extremism in Vienna

A rally against right-wing extremism is set to take place in front of the parliament in Vienna, and attendees will hear a speech by Nobel Prize-winning writer Elfriede Jelinek, read by actress Mavie Hörbiger. The event, titled "Defending Democracy," is endorsed by various civil society and political organisations, including SOS Mitmensch, Schwarze Frauen Community, Amnesty International, Volkshilfe, Katholische Jugend, Jüdische Hochschülerschaft, VSStÖ, Global 2000, Naturfreunde, ÖGB, AK, Caritas, SPÖ, and the Greens.

Political leaders, such as SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and Green EU candidate Lena Schilling, have expressed their support for the rally. However, politicians will not be among the speakers on stage.

The organisers anticipate a turnout of 5,000 to 20,000 participants, potentially influenced by weather conditions. The event begins at 6 p.m., and traffic disruptions are expected, with the Ring closed from Operngasse until late evening, according to ÖAMTC.

Similar events are planned in other Austrian cities, such as Innsbruck and Salzburg, modelled after protests in Germany sparked by revelations of a right-wing extremist meeting.

The German meeting on November 25, which involved AfD politicians and Martin Sellner, former head of the far-right Identitarian Movement in Austria, discussed mass deportations. The protest in Vienna explicitly targets the FPÖ, considering it "just as bad" as the AfD, and aims to stand up against right-wing extremism and racism.

This event reflects the growing concern and collective action against the rise of right-wing extremism, emphasising the importance of defending democracy and promoting diversity and solidarity in society.

