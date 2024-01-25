What's on in Vienna: 5 things you can do this weekend

Advertisement

JuBi - The Youth Education Fair in Vienna

Explore a world of fair opportunities dedicated to student exchange, high school programmes, language travel, internships, au pair experiences, work + travel, and volunteer services. This event offers a comprehensive platform for individuals seeking diverse educational, cultural, and professional experiences.

Date: Saturday January 27th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: Free admission

Location: Polgarstrasse 24

Embark on a Dino Adventure at IMMERSIUM:WIEN's Jurassic Exhibition!

Step into the fascinating world of dinosaurs at Jurassic's inaugural exhibition, hosted by IMMERSIUM:WIEN. This unique experience is dedicated to bringing dinosaurs to life, offering a 60-minute immersive adventure for families and dinosaur enthusiasts alike.

Date: until October 12th from 10 am to 7 pm

Price: 17.50 Euro

Location: Habsburgergasse 10

Walks through Vienna - The Third Man



Join guides in Viennas as they delve into the world of "The Third Man," the iconic post-war film featuring the mysterious penicillin pusher Harry Lime, played by Orson Welles.

More than 60 years after its premiere, this dark and gripping tale remains an undisputed classic of the silver screen. In this tour, you can visit the most important filming locations and talk about the story of the movie, but also of the "other Vienna" of war ruins, the Allied occupation forces, the black market and East-West espionage.



You can read more HERE.

MUK.jazz.session at ZWE

Calling all jazz enthusiasts and those eager to explore the enchanting realm of jazz music! Check in on Thursday for an extraordinary musical experience at the ZWE jazz club, where the next generation of jazz musicians from MUK will take centre stage. Led by the talented Verena Zeiner, the young ensemble promises to captivate your senses and leave you with a newfound appreciation for the art of jazz.

Date: Thursday January 25th at 8 pm

Price: voluntary contribution

Location: Jazzclub ZWE - Flossgasse 4

Vienna Kraft Brewery Party

Vienna's beer scene just got much more exciting with the grand opening of Vienna Kraft, the city's newest brewery. On Saturday, they celebrate this momentous occasion, where the beer flows straight from the tank to your glass, ensuring a crisp and fresh taste that embodies the true spirit of craft brewing.

Date: Saturday January 27th at 5 pm

Price: free admission

Location: Gleis//Garten - Eichenstrasse 2