Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Electricity Price Brake To Be Reduced In Austria

Two years after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to a price rally in the energy sector, the Austrian government is reducing the electricity cost brake to reflect "the improved price situation". Initially implemented to counter rising energy costs, the measure will be extended until the end of the year, but its scope will be reduced.

The upper limit for the energy price, up to which the brake applies, will be reduced to a maximum of 25 cents per kilowatt-hour, down from the current threshold of 40 cents. The first 2,900 kWh of electricity per household per year will continue to be subsidized, covering around 80 percent of average household consumption. However, from July, the subsidy will decrease from a maximum of 30 cents to 15 cents per kWh, automatically deducted from the electricity bill.

Larger and low-income households will still receive an additional discount of 75 percent of the grid costs.

Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler emphasized that households should afford basic electricity requirements, and the preferential tariff aims to ensure this. The price brake also contributes to dampening inflation, she said. The government encourages private electricity customers to use the next few months to find a cheaper supplier.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the electricity cost brake has incurred a cost of € 900 million so far, with €600 million budgeted for 2024 and an additional €500 million available if needed.

‘Danish model’: What are Austria’s strict plans to cut social benefits for foreigners?

The federal government's centre-right ÖVP party is slowly unveiling more details about the 'Austria Plan' it intends to present this week. What are the main points that can affect life for immigrants in the country?

Record-Breaking Year for Vienna Tourism in 2023

Vienna Tourism celebrated a highly successful year in 2023, marking its second-best overnight stay result with over 17 million overnight stays. The city also set a new record for overnight revenue. The industry rebounded significantly, recording 7,394,000 arrivals, a notable increase of over 32 percent compared to 2022, and 17,261,000 overnight stays, showing a 31 percent growth.

While falling just two percent short of the previous record set in 2019 for overnight stays, Vienna achieved a new record in overnight revenue. In the period from January to November 2023, accommodation revenue rose to €1.08 billion, reflecting a 20 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, pre-dating the pandemic. Adjusted for inflation, this constitutes a 10 percent increase.

City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke emphasised that the revenue generated by accommodation establishments is more crucial than the number of overnight stays. Over the course of 2023, the revenue grew by around a third more than the number of overnight stays, indicating a positive trend for the city.

Vienna proved to be particularly popular among Europeans and Americans in 2023, with business from the USA reaching its best result ever. However, Asian tourists, especially from China and Japan, continued to lag behind, with figures still two-thirds below 2019 levels. Vienna Tourism aims to target Chinese tourists in the luxury segment in the future, according to a press release.

For 2024, Vienna Tourism has allocated €15.3 million to promote the city highlighting eleven districts outside the city centre to direct tourist flows and encourage exploration beyond the traditional tourist areas.

The city currently has around 410 hotels with approximately 74,400 beds, and the number of beds is expected to increase to 79,000 by the end of the year. With nearly 50 major events scheduled for 2024, the sector remains optimistic for 2024

Austria's Handball Team Loses European Championship Quarterfinal to Iceland

The Austrian handball team's aspiration to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship ended as they were defeated 24-26 by Iceland in Cologne, Germany.

This result secured Austria's eighth-place finish overall, marking their best result of the European Championship.



Although Austria missed the opportunity to reach the match for fifth place or even the semi-finals with a victory against Iceland, they can still aim to participate in the Olympic qualifiers. In March, twelve teams will compete in three groups for six Olympic berths. Austria's participation is contingent on Egypt winning the Africa Cup title on Saturday.

Former Finance Minister Gernot Blümel Called as Witness in Kurz Trial

Gernot Blümel, a confidant of former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and a former Finance Minister, has been called as a witness in the ongoing trial against Kurz. The trial revolves around allegations of false testimony by Kurz in the "Ibiza" committee of inquiry, which investigates corruption allegations.

Blümel, known for his close relationship with Kurz, was described as the "closest" to the former Chancellor by Thomas Schmid, the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance.

Schmid, who previously testified in the trial, stated that Blümel was the first point of contact for Kurz. The trial focuses on accusations that Kurz downplayed his involvement in appointments to the state-run ÖBAG supervisory board. Kurz contends that he was informed but not directly involved. Blümel is expected to provide insights into Kurz's influence on staff appointments, particularly within the state-holding company ÖBAG.

The trial continues, with other prominent witnesses expected to testify, including ÖBAG Supervisory Board Chairman Helmut Kern, Bernd Brünner, and ÖBAG Supervisory Board member Susanne Höllinger.

Body Recovered From New Danube In Vienna

On Wednesday afternoon, a body was discovered and recovered from the New Danube in Donaustadt, Vienna, near the Donaustadtbrücke bridge. The Vienna Police confirmed reports of the incident and stated that the body was that of a man.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery are currently unclear, and possibilities range from suicide to an accident or a potential violent crime. An autopsy has been suggested to determine the cause of death. The police were alerted after a walker discovered the body and contacted emergency services.

The fire department dispatched a team to the scene, and a diver successfully retrieved the man from the water. Just ten days ago, the remains of a man were recovered from the Marchfeldkanal, leading to a homicide investigation as the individual was determined to have been beaten to death. Investigations are ongoing in both cases.

