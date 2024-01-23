Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Demonstrations against the rights also planned in Vienna

After demonstrations against right-wing extremism in Germany, Vienna is set to witness a similar protest titled "Defend democracy!" on Friday evening.

The event, scheduled to start at 6 pm in front of the parliament, is initiated by Fridays for Future, Black Voices, and the Platform for a Humane Asylum Policy, with support from organisations like SOS Mitmensch.

The demonstration aims to stand up against the rising influence of racist and far-right ideologies in Europe. Recent research by 'Correcti' highlighted the growth of these ideologies, with right-wingers actively promoting policies that target people of colour and those not aligning with their racist views, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The call to action emphasises the need for a united civil society to oppose these developments vocally.

While Germany saw massive protests over the weekend, Austria has remained relatively quiet. The organisers question the lack of outcry in Austria, urging a collective effort against right-wing extremism. In Germany, around 910,600 people are estimated to have participated in the demonstrations, leading to the cancellation of the protest in Munich due to overwhelming crowds.



Climate activist Lena Schilling is running for the Greens at the EU level

After several deliberations, the Green Party has finalised its choice for the European Parliament elections. In a press conference hosted by Federal spokesperson Werner Kogler, Lena Schilling was introduced as the candidate for the Spitzenkandidatur (lead candidate).

Kogler expressed his delight at presenting the climate activist Lena Schilling as the candidate, describing her as a "young woman who believes in a future worth fighting for." According to Kogler, Schilling, aged 23, is an outstanding candidate with a passionate commitment to her ideals.

In her response, Schilling acknowledged the significant responsibility and honour associated with the task, emphasising her dedication to taking charge of the future. Schilling stated that she won't transform into a traditional politician, aiming to bring a different perspective to parliament, representing the many activists who have taken to the streets.

Although she has previously criticised the Greens, Schilling highlighted shared ideas and goals with the party. Her candidacy is seen as a step toward the party's openness.

In framing the upcoming election as a choice between peace and the future or nationalism and violence, Schilling declared her candidacy as "also a declaration of war against the right."



Train cancellations and delays expected to continue

The ongoing train cancellations and delays in local transport in Austria, which have been frustrating for commuters since last year, are anticipated to persist longer, broadcaster ORF reported.

Christof Hermann, responsible for ÖBB local transport, said he expects a "stabilisation at the beginning of March." The impact is particularly pronounced in the eastern region and Upper Austria.

Commuters have faced short-notice cancellations, trains coming to a standstill, constant delays, and overcrowded trains, especially in Lower Austria, Vienna, Burgenland, and Upper Austria. Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler has urged ÖBB to address the situation, urgently acknowledging the need for improvements.

However, a quick solution is not on the immediate horizon. Hermann anticipates slight improvements "in the coming weeks" after implementing measures, with the situation stabilising "at the beginning of March." Apologising for the ongoing issues, he acknowledged that the current service quality "does not meet our standards."

According to the railroad union, the main factors contributing to the problems are a shortage of trainsets and a severe lack of staff in workshops. Although ÖBB has made significant investments in increasing maintenance resources, the effects will take time, the report said. Four more trains will be added to the eastern region in the short term.

Hermann attributed some problems to supply chain issues, stating that rebuilding supply chains takes time. He mentioned opening a new workshop in Vienna's Franz-Josefs-Bahnhof in December and plans to make additional tracks available in the Vienna area for train maintenance. However, personnel recruitment is challenging, and there is a "very high need for personnel."

Austria warns of 'influx' in extremist right-wing scene

Austria's interior ministry on Monday warned of a "noticeable influx" in the country's extreme right scene, announcing it arrested two men in separate cases.

Hundreds of thousands joined rallies against the far-right AfD party in neighbouring Germany on Sunday, sparked by a report revealing that AfD members had discussed the expulsion of immigrants and "non-assimilated citizens" at a meeting with extremists.

Among the participants at the talks was Martin Sellner, who leads Austria's Identitarian Movement, which subscribes to the "great replacement" conspiracy narrative that claims there is a plot to replace Europe's "native" white population by non-white migrants.

"The so-called 'New Right' currently represents the greatest challenge in the area of right-wing extremism," Austria's interior ministry said, naming the Identitarian Movement as part of this grouping.

"There is currently a noticeable influx into the scene, although exact numbers are difficult to determine," it added.

Two men have been arrested in separate cases since last month -- a 20-year-old for allegedly being involved in the international white supremacist group Feuerkrieg Division, and a 40-year-old for allegedly subscribing to Nazi ideology, it said. The statement added that the 20-year-old is being held while investigations are going on.

The "New Right" "are taking advantage of all the crises of the past few years... to strengthen their structure and propaganda," it added, citing the Covid pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and inflation.

It evoked the "high affinity for weapons" of the "New Right", citing past incidents of "violent tendencies, riots and attacks on the police".

Search continues for missing ice skater in Lake Neusiedler

Amid favourable weather conditions, emergency services persist in their week-long search for a 55-year-old ice skater who went missing in Rust Bay, Lower Austria.



However, thinning ice poses a challenge to the search operation. The ice cover, measuring seven and a half centimetres in Rust Bay, remains too thin for the sonar boat previously deployed. Standard boats are also restricted due to the thickness of the ice.

The missing man had gone ice skating in Rust Bay the previous Monday, and the search efforts have not yielded any leads. Authorities are urging people to avoid stepping onto the ice on Lake Neusiedl, emphasising the life-threatening risks associated with current conditions.

Despite warnings, some individuals may underestimate the danger. Harald Weiss, Managing Director of Ruster Seebad Betriebe, stresses the variability in ice thickness and advises against venturing onto open ice, particularly alone. Authorities emphasise that warmer currents contribute to unpredictable changes in ice thickness, heightening the risk of accidents.

