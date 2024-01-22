Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Allegation of embezzlement against far-right in Graz

The Graz FPÖ financial scandal investigations are progressing, with the Klagenfurt public prosecutor's office issuing "preliminary reports" citing FPÖ provincial party leader Mario Kunasek.

The extensive financial scandal has led to multiple preliminary reports, and the public prosecutor's office in Graz will determine whether charges will be filed, proceedings discontinued, or further investigations required.

One of the reports involves allegations of embezzlement against Mario Kunasek, accusing him of charging the costs of his private house construction to the party. Kunasek had previously denied all allegations and pledged cooperation with authorities. Other project reports focus on Nazi devotional objects found during house searches of former FPÖ members and a social fraud case involving another ex-FPÖ employee.

The FPÖ, in response to the developments, released a brief statement expressing confidence that accusations against Mario Kunasek will be dropped. Kunasek himself had previously stated his conviction that the investigations would not harm him.

How prepared is Austria for extreme weather events?

Extreme weather events caused an estimated €1 billion of damage in Austria last year, and they are likely to occur even more frequently in the future. But how prepared is Austria?

Only 11 tractors came to far-right' 'farmers protest'

On Friday, the FPÖ farmers' revolt turned out to be smaller than expected. And not all of the demonstrators knew what they wanted in Vienna, according to a Kurier report.

Far-right party FPÖ had summoned the protest but without clarifying the reasons for the demonstrations, as reported. At the event, Kurier spoke to farmers who "didn’t really know" why they were there. "I've only heard that there's a big demonstration today", one of them said.

The FPÖ has risen in polls particularly by marketing themselves as the "people's party", taking stances such as strong opposition to COVID-19 measures, and making controversial and populist statements on migration, asylum policies and inflation.

Free pads and tampons for women in Salzburg

The city of Salzburg is allocating €30,000 from the social budget for free menstrual products. A total of 19 facilities, including residents' service centres, women's advice centres, and youth facilities will now offer free pads and tampons.

Eva Spießberger, head of the Diversity Team at the City of Salzburg, highlights the initiative's objective to break the taboo around menstruation and alleviate the financial burden on women, especially with the rising prices of such products.

Social City Councillor Andrea Brandner emphasised that the campaign promotes equal opportunities and ensures access to free products for women in need.

Lost goats in Styria

In a surprising incident in Gnas, south-eastern Styria, two stray goats took an adventurous stroll along Gnaserstraße towards Feldbach, keeping emergency services on their toes. The goats covered a considerable distance. However, firefighters eventually managed to capture the wandering goats.

Despite knowing the owner, who was absent at the time, the animals were temporarily placed with a "foster family" by the Feldbach Fire Department. The impromptu escapade of the goats posed a risk not only to their safety but also to passing vehicles on the autobahn, according to an ORF report.

Christian Karner from the fire department's press service highlighted the potential danger and emphasised the swift action firefighters took to rescue the goats. A converted truck served as an improvised animal transporter.

S7 expressway project nears completion

The planning for the S7 expressway in the Lafnitztal began 25 years ago and, despite myriad objections and delays, is finally approaching completion, Austrian broadcaster ORF said on Sunday.

The western section between Ilz and Dobersdorf will be opened to traffic in mid-March and trial operations are currently underway.

Probably Austria's longest planned road, the S7 is around 29 kilometres long and runs between Ilz (Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district) on the A2 to the Heiligenkreuz border crossing (Jennersdorf district).

Planning in earnest may have started 25 years ago, but the very first discussions date all the way back to the mid-1970s.

The approximately 14-kilometre-long eastern section between Dobersdorf (Jennersdorf district) and Heiligenkreuz is scheduled to be opened to traffic in mid-2025.

The road should reduce through traffic for communities in eastern Styria and Burgenland and offer a fast connection to the higher-level road network, said Asfinag, the state-owned infrastructure company building the road.

