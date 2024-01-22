Austria to get 'mini-spring' as skaters warned about ice danger

Advertisement

Geosphere Austria's meteorological experts anticipate a week of mild temperatures reaching up to 15C, accompanied by intermittent rainfall as warm fronts make their way across the country.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be particularly warm but windy and even stormy in some regions, with highs reaching 10C and 15C - a "mini spring". The conditions make certain winter sports more dangerous, and people are advised to not go "off-piste" without having enough experience and not to ice-skate on natural ice.

Ice-skating becomes even more dangerous

Though many have ventured to the frozen waters to ice-skate, even in the Danube in Vienna, the activity becomes even more dangerous in the coming days.

Many Viennese took advantage of the sunny but freezing weather of the weekend to ice-skate in the Upper Old Danube, Kaiserwasser or Lainzer Teich, where surfaces have frozen, according to Austrian media

However, they did so despite the city's urgent warnings of danger. "People are, of course, putting themselves in danger here on the natural ice", fire department spokesman Christian Feiler told broadcaster ORF.

READ ALSO: The five signs that spring has really arrived in Austria

Advertisement

"The Old and New Danube are fed by groundwater, which means that 7C water comes onto the ice from below", he explained.

As a rule, a load-bearing layer of ice only forms after several consecutive frosty days, according to a statement from the Austrian Road Safety Board (KfV): "Isolated frosty days should therefore be a reminder to be doubly careful."

Various influences such as rain, wind, currents and solar radiation can also affect the load-bearing capacity of the ice layer. Even if an ice surface appears to be safe, it should only be entered after official approval.