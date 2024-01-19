Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Beer Party to run in the National Council elections

During a recent press conference, Dominik Wlazny, popularly known as Marco Pogo, declared his intention to enter the National Council elections with the Austrian Beer Party.

However, the party's participation depends on securing financing, reaching the goal of 20,000 members by the end of April, and ensuring campaign resources. Wlazny emphasised the party's independence and commitment to avoiding reliance on major donors.

Wlazny, a district councillor in Vienna-Simmering and founder of the Beer Party in 2015, aims to make the party parliamentary-ready and bring innovative ideas rooted in facts to the forefront.

The party's key concerns are education reform, improved healthcare, fair conditions for nursing staff, equal rights, and expanded childcare places.

While Wlazny acknowledges the challenges in meeting the membership and financial targets, he expressed determination to "contribute constructively in parliament". The Beer Party previously ran in the 2019 National Council elections, primarily in Vienna, falling short of parliamentary entry.

The party's increased visibility since the 2022 Federal Presidential election, where Wlazny secured the third position, has raised hopes for overcoming the four percent hurdle in the upcoming elections.

Will Austria see disruptive farmer protests as in Germany?

Activists are rallying on social media to hold a farmer's protest in Vienna on Sunday. Here's what's happening and why the far-right may be behind it.

SPÖ wants elective doctors to treat public health insurance patients

Acknowledging the existing two-tier healthcare system in Austria, centre-left SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has called for a "Treatment Guarantee Act" to ensure timely medical appointments, Der Standard has reported.

Babler highlighted the disparity in access, where those who pay out-of-pocket get faster medical care than the public health insurance system. The proposed law aims to guarantee appointments with specialists within 14 days.

To achieve this, the head of the red party suggests making elective doctors responsible for treating some patients "in an emergency" at the standard rate.

Under the proposed plan, individuals struggling to find a specialist can contact the health hotline at 1450, which will connect them with doctors nearby. If unsuccessful, primary care units or centres will step in, with elective doctors providing statutory health insurance treatment as a last resort.

The SPÖ leader's call comes as part of the election campaign to address healthcare disparities in the country.

14-year-old girl in Vienna seriously injured by classmate

At a new secondary school in Vienna-Favoriten, two schoolgirls got into an argument, resulting in a violent attack.

The situation escalated when a 13-year-old girl allegedly pulled out a Stanley knife, assaulting her 14-year-old classmate. The older girl sustained cuts to her arm, with the injuries classified as "serious".

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene at Absberggasse, providing medical attention to the injured girl before transporting her to the hospital.

The police, along with multiple emergency vehicles, were present at the school. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the 13-year-old assailant was taken into police custody for questioning.

Authorities recovered the knife used in the assault.

Austria's handball players defeat Hungary

Austria's handball team continues its impressive journey in the European Championship, securing a sensational victory over Hungary with a scoreline of 30:29 in the main round in Cologne. This triumph comes on the heels of their remarkable win against Spain.

With this win, Austria remains undefeated in the tournament, amassing three points after two games in the second phase. The team is now gearing up for a crucial match against hosts Germany on Saturday at 8:30 pm, with aspirations for a spot in the semi-finals.

