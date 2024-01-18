Who's entitled to Vienna's higher rent subsidy?

Advertisement

In a closed meeting held at the Wien Museum, the Vienna city government has unveiled a series of amendments and increases to the rent subsidy, along with an extension of support for new building construction. These decisions, slated to take effect from March 1st, aim to alleviate the impact of soaring housing costs and provide substantial assistance to families.

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS), and Social Welfare Councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) announced the rent subsidy adjustments during a subsequent press conference this Thursday.

Who will benefit?

The primary focus of these changes is to benefit families, particularly supporting single parents, the authorities said.

For instance, a single parent who already receives minimum income support from the city with two children and a monthly rent of € 650 is expected to receive € 361.04 per month, marking an increase of approximately 120 percent from the current € 163.95.

Even those who do not receive minimum income but are in a group "at acute risk of poverty" will also receive increased support.

According to Hacker, the total costs for both measures have been estimated at around €150 million per year, with around €60 to €65 million likely to be spent on support linked to the minimum income. The measures will be valid from March 1st.

Higher subsidies for house cooperatives

In addition to housing-related measures, amendments to the New Construction Ordinance are planned. Non-profit housing developers will receive increased subsidy rates, and higher loans will be available for renovation and decarbonisation measures.

Tenants making environmentally friendly changes, such as replacing gas stoves with electric ones, will also be eligible for funds, the authorities said without giving more details.

"Making Vienna liveable and affordable - consistent measures in challenging times" was the motto of the closed meeting.